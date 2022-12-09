Sharon Fonseca's age, bio, children, height, tv shows, profiles, net worth

Italian billionaire Gianluca Vacchi is an eccentric artist and businessman, known for his larger-than-life lavish lifestyle and the extravagant parties he throws. His partner, Sharon Fonseca, is often seen by his side but is also successful in her own right. Here, we discuss what we know about his other half.

She is considerably younger than him, with a 28-year age difference between the two. Here is Sharon Fonseca's biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Sharon Fonseca Nickname Shar Date of birth 31 January 1995 Age 27 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Maracay, Venezuela Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christian Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Current nationality Venezuelan Marital status Single Ethnicity Latino Gender Female Weight 55 kg Height 170 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Wayne and Kelly Maines Siblings One older sister (name unknown) Profession Fashion designer, model, and actress Education University of Miami (degree in fashion design) Native language Spanish Net worth $5 million Social media profiles Instagram YouTube TikTok Twitter (unconfirmed)

After studying fashion design, she took a different path and went into the field of acting and modelling, with some acting roles in popular local telenovelas. However, she is arguably most well-known for her high-profile relationship with Gianluca. Here are more in-depth facts about her.

How old is Sharon Fonseca the model?

Sharon Fonseca's age is 27 years as of 2022.

Sharon Fonseca's height

She stands at a height of 170 cm, which is the average height for a model.

Where is Sharon Fonseca from?

She originally hails from Maracay, Venezuela, and she spent the early years of her life in her hometown until originally moving to Miami with her family at 14 years old. She has lived there ever since.

Is Sharon Fonseca Italian?

She is not Italian.

Sharon Fonseca's daughter

The couple has one child together, a daughter named Blu Jerusalema Vacchi, born at the end of October 2020. They also revealed that she was born with a cleft palate and seemingly has plans to correct it. It is unconfirmed whether they have since corrected it as of 2022.

Sharon Fonseca's TV shows

To date, she has starred in the following productions:

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (2017–present)

Las Reinas (2017–present)

¿Quién es quién? (2015–present)

Bajo el mismo cielo (2015–present)

Tierra de Reyes (2014–present)

Dueños del Paraíso (2015)

Sharon Fonseca's profiles

Her Instagram page is @sharfonseca, with 6 million followers. Her TikTok page is @sharfonseca, with 4.9 million followers. Her Twitter handle is @SharFonseca, and she has 1,053 followers on the platform, but it is not verified or confirmed. Her YouTube channel is under her name, with 17.7 thousand subscribers.

Sharon Fonseca may be best known for her relationship with a successful businessman, but she is clearly a rising star in her own right. Keep an eye on her social media profiles to see what exciting things she gets up to next.

