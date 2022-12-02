How old was Kristine Saryan when she got married? Everything to know
Scott Patterson is an American actor and musician, widely known for his role as Luke Danes in Gilmore Girls. His character was one of Lorelai's main love interests and one of the main protagonists in the show. His real life partner, Kristine Saryan, also features in the show in a smaller capacity.
Kristine Saryan’s role in Gilmore Girls was considerably smaller than that of her famous husband. She only appeared as a guest star in one episode as 'Chrissy' and the 21st episode of the fourth season. Besides the minor feature, she has also been in other productions.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Kristine Saryan
|Nickname
|Krissy
|Date of birth
|April 1984
|Age
|38 years of age (2022)
|Birthplace
|California, USA
|Romantic orientation
|Heterosexual
|Religious beliefs
|Christianity
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Current nationality
|American
|Marital status
|Married to Scott Gordon Patterson (2014)
|Ethnicity
|Mixed descent (Armenian and Native American parents)
|Gender
|Female
|Weight
|53 kg (most commonly reported)
|Height
|163 cm
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Children
|One son (Nicholas Patterson: born 2014)
|Profession
|Actress
|Education
|Haddon Field Memorial High School
|Native language
|English
|Net worth
|$1 million-$3 million
Who is Scott Patterson's wife?
Scott Patterson has been married to Kristine Saryan since 2014. Patterson met his wife Kristine Saryan in 2001 during the intermission of a play they were both invited to.
How old is Scott Patterson's wife?
Kristine Saryan’s age is 38 years as of 2022. Her husband, Scott Patterson was born on 11 September 1958 and is 64 years of age as of December 2022.
When was Kristine Saryan born?
Her exact birthdate is unknown, but most online reports state she was born in April 1984.
How old was Kristine Saryan when she got married?
Kristine Saryan’s age difference from her husband is 20 years and has been a hot topic among fans. When the couple initially wed, she was around 30 years of age.
Kristine Saryan’s children
Scott Patterson and his wife have a son named Nicholas, born in 2014. They maintain their autonomy and privacy by not posting much content on social media.
Kristine Saryan’s career
To date, these are the following accredited production roles in Kristine Saryan’s IMDb profile:
|Gilmore Girls (2000–2007)
|Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (2016)
|Qualified (2012)
|Kidnapped: The Hannah Anderson Story (2015)
Kristine Saryan’s social media profiles
Kristine Saryan’s Instagram is either not publicly known or does not exist. She does not seem to have any other form of social media. Her husband's Instagram handle is @scottgordonpatterson, and he has 339,000 followers as of 9 December 2022.
Kristine Saryan may be lesser known than her famous partner, but she seems to be happy with life outside the limelight, raising her son from the intrusive lens of the public eye.
