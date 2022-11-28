Who is Gordon Farr? Age, children, nominations, shows, marital status, profiles

Gordon Farr has made a big name for himself internationally as one of the top TV producers and screenwriters. He has produced the most prominent shows, such as The Bob Newhart Show. As a result, he was nominated for the Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1977.

Gordon Farr first came to the limelight after he married Hilary Farr. She is a renowned British-Canadian designer, businesswoman, television host and former actress.

Gordon Farr's profiles

Full name Gordon Farr Gender Male Date of birth 7th of August 1955 Country of birth Canada Age 67 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 6 inches Hair colour Grey Eye colour Black Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Divorced Spouse Hilary Farr m.(1982-2008) Occupation TV producer and screenwriter Net worth $7 million

Gordon Farr's biography

He was born in Canada and still holds Canadian citizenship. There are, however, speculations that he has dual citizenship in Canada and America. His ethnicity is caucasian. Details of Gordon Farr's parents are yet to be revealed.

How old is Gordon Farr?

He was born on the 7th of August 1955. As of 2022, Gordon Farr's age is 67 years. His star sign is Leo.

Gordon Farr's career

The industry entrepreneur has over 30 writing credits for his work in television and film. From 1979 through 1980, Gordon directed five episodes of the hit romantic comedy The Love Boat. He also worked as a producer on the show for over 60 episodes.

One of Gordon's most notable accomplishments was producing The Bob Newhart Show. For his performance on the CBS comedy, he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1977. The series was added to Time's list of the 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time. Gordon has also written for The Jeffersons, Starting From Scratch, and Hollywood Babylon. The acclaimed writer worked on the Canadian series Jake and Jill in the early 2000s.

Gordon Farr's shows

Some of the shows Gordon has produced include:

The Bob Newhart Show (1972)

(1972) The Love Boat (1977)

(1977) Got It Made (1983)

Gordon Farr's nominations

He is a one-time nominee for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for his work at The Bob Newhart Show. He, however, did not win it.

Is Hilary Farr still married to Gordon Farr?

Gordon Farr's marital status shows that he is divorced. He was married to Hilary, a British-Canadian designer, businesswoman, television host and former actress. The two tied the knot in 1982.

Unfortunately, their marriage came to an end. His divorce from Hilary was finalized in 2008. The majority of the details of their divorce and breakup have remained confidential. Despite the fact that they were no longer together, Hilary chose to preserve her married name, Farr, rather than revert to her maiden name, Labow.

How old is the woman from Love It or List It?

Hilary was born on August 31, 1951, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to a British mother and a Canadian father. Her mother was an Anglican and a Church of England member, and her father was Jewish. Hilary was reared with both Jewish and Christian religious beliefs.

As of 2022, she is 71 years. Hilary grew up in London, where she attended the Royal Ballet School until she was 11 and aspired to be a ballerina. She became interested in theatre and was introduced to interior design while assisting her mother in decorating her childhood home.

What did Hilary Farr act in?

Hilary has appeared in films and series such as:

Layout for 5 Models (1972)

Sex Farm (1973)

Never Mind the Quality, Feel the Width (1973)

Legend of the Werewolf (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

City on Fire (1979)

The Return (1980)

Who is Hilary Farr's son?

Hilary and Gordon Farr's child is named Joshua. Details of their son, however, have been kept in the dark. It is not known what age he is or what he currently does.

Gordon Farr has maintained a low profile. He even does not have any official social media accounts. However, he has maintained a legacy as one of the top screenwriters and TV producers of his time.

