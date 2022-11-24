Who is Debbie Shreve? Bio, age, children, husband, career, profiles, net worth

Debbie Shreve has made her mark in the Hollywood industry. She is an American actress known for her roles in Vengeance and High Hopes, both in 2006 and Tennis Anyone...? in 2005. Apart from that, she is also a realtor.

Danny Trejo and wife Debbie during "Formula 51" - Los Angeles Premiere at Arc Light Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo by Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Debbie Shreve first came to the limelight after her marriage with Danny Trejo was made public. Danny is an American actor who has appeared in films including Desperado, Heat, and the From Dusk Till Dawn film series.

Debbie Shreve's profiles

Full name Debbie Shreve Gender Female Date of birth 5th of June, 1957 Place of birth Echo Park, Los Angeles, California, The United States Age 65 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Sexual orientation Heterosexual Martial status Divorced Spouse Danny Trejo Children Gilbert and Daniel Occupation Actress and real estate agent Net worth $1 million Social media accounts Instagram Twitter Facebook

Debbie Shreve's biography

She was born in Echo Park, Los Angeles, California, The United States. The actress is of Caucasian ethnicity and American nationality. Details of Debbie Shreve's parents are yet to be disclosed.

How old is Debbie Shreve?

She was born on the 5th of June, 1957. As of 2022, Debbie Shreve's age is 65 years. Her star sign is Gemini.

Debbie Shreve's education

Debbie went to a high school in California. After that, she joined Los Angeles Valley College. There, she graduated with a degree in Real Estate.

Debbie Shreve's career

She began her professional career as a movie actress in 2005. Her first feature was a sports comedy, Tennis, Anyone...? Following her debut in the industry, she costarred with her then-husband, Danny Trejo, who portrayed the main character, in a supporting part in the movie Vengeance.

Actor Danny Trejo and his wife Debbie arrive at the 2008 ALMA Awards After Party held at Mood Supperclub on July 17, 2008 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Debbie first came to public attention as a cast member in the crime comedy High Hopes, but it w until her relationship with Danny Trejo became known that she indeed rose to fame.

Apart from acting, Shreve is a real estate agent. She works for REMAX, one of the world's largest real estate networks of franchisee-owned and operated offices, with over 100,000 sales associates in nearly 100 countries. Her place of work is Tampa Ave, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Debbie Shreve's movies

Some of the movies she has starred in include:

Tennis, Anyone...?

High Hopes

Vengeance

Who is Debbie Shreve's husband?

She was married to Danny Trejo, an American actor best known for his appearance in films including Desperado, Heat, and the From Dusk Till Dawn film series. They got married in 1997, but they got divorced in 2009.

The duo met for the first time in Los Angeles, and soon after, something started brewing. After dating for a while, these two soul mates wed on the 12th of December 1997.

Shreve was the fourth wife out of Trejo's marriages. He met his first wife, Laura, in 1962, after being released from Youth Training School, supposedly one of California's most notorious juvenile jails. Her parents were against their relationship, so they married in the backyard of Trejo's family home.

Trejo believes his drug use and criminal lifestyle contributed to the breakdown of their marriage; Laura filed for divorce during his second stint at Youth Training School.

Debbie Shreve's children

The couple welcomed their first child, named Gilbert, in 1988. Their second-born, called Daniel, was born in 1990. Trejo, however, has another child from his previous marriage called Danny.

What is Debbie Shreve's net worth?

Shreve has had a successful career in acting and as a real estate agent. She has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Her ex-husband has also had much success in his career as an actor. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is estimated to be worth $8 million.

Debbie Shreve has not appeared in any movies lately. She has maintained a low profile, and from her posts on social media, her current focus is on her real estate career.

