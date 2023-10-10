Blake Shelton's daughter, Sophia Bollman, is the apple of his eyes

Sophia Bollman is an upcoming American country musician who came into the spotlight after competing in the 13th season of The Voice. She views singer Blake Shelton as a father figure and looks up to him musically, but they are not related. Who are her birth parents?

Sophia Bollman is an upcoming country singer. Photo: @sophiebollman on Instagram, Tyler Golden on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Blake Shelton does not have biological kids. The 47-year-old country music icon is currently married to singer Gwen Stefani and was previously married to Miranda Lambert (2011 to 2015) and Kaynette Gern (2003 to 2006).

Sophia Bollman's profile summary and bio

Full name Sophia Bollman Date of birth 13 July 1998 Age 25 years old in 2023 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Coral Springs, Florida Nationality American Height 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Not known Parents Realtor Debra Bollman (Mother) Profession Country singer Website sophiabollman.com Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

Sophia Bollman's age

The musician was born on 13 July 1998 in Coral Springs, Florida, United States. She is 25 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Sophia Bollman's parents

Sophia was raised by her single mother, Debra Bollman, a real estate agent who previously worked as a stenographer for the NCAA. Little is known about her biological father.

The singer saw herself as Blake Shelton's daughter during her appearance on The Voice singing competition in 2017. A then-teenage Sophia said the country singer would be a cool dad. Blake does not have biological kids, although he considers himself a father to Gwen Stefani's three kids, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

Sophia Bollman's career

Sophia Bollman was a contestant on The Voice season 13. Photo: Tyler Golden

Source: Getty Images

Bollman started participating in rock cover bands at age 13 after joining the non-profit organization Kids Rock Free. One of her major bands, No Surrender, comprised eight kids aged 12 to 17. They would sing at local events until 2016, when Sophia decided to go solo.

Her talent was recognized in 2017 when she competed on the 13th season of NBC's The Voice as part of Miley Cyrus' team. She was eliminated in the Battle Rounds.

In 2019, Sophia tried her luck on the 14th season of America's Got Talent, but she was rejected in the audition rounds. AGT head judge Simon Cowell told her she would fit well in a band rather than as a solo artist.

Some of Sophia Bollman's songs include:

Invincible (The Voice performance in 2017)

(The Voice performance in 2017) Wildfire (2016)

(2016) Stained Glass (2018)

(2018) Harder (2018)

Sophia Bollman's net worth

Country singer Sophia Bollman has an estimated net worth ranging between $100,000 and $1 million in 2023. She has yet to release her debut studio album but earns from live shows.

Sophia Bollman sings on live shows. Photo: @sophiebollman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sophia Bollman continues to perform country music, classic rock and sometimes rock opera but has not revealed when she plans to release new music. For the latest on her live shows, visit her website and social media pages.

READ ALSO: The tragic story of Jessica Blyth Barrymore, Drew Barrymore's sister

Briefly.co.za published the tragic details of Jessica Blyth Barrymore's life. She was the elder half-sister of actress Drew Barrymore. Their father was actor John Drew Barrymore, a descendant of the Barrymore acting dynasty.

Jessica passed away in 2014 from accidental drug and alcohol intoxication. Check her full biography for more on her life and death.

Source: Briefly News