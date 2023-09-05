Global site navigation

Who are Tori Kelly's parents? Meet Allwyn and Laura Kelly
by  Nompumelelo Ngubeni

Tori Kelly's recent health scare had fans sending prayers and well wishes to the award-winning singer. It also placed her support system under the spotlight, especially her parents, who have been her biggest supporters throughout her musical career.

Tori at MPTF's 100 Years Of Hollywood: A Celebration of Service event. Photo: Jon Kopaloff
Source: Getty Images

Tori Kelly is notably known as a pop singer and songwriter, but in September 2018, she released her second album, Hiding Place, as a gospel record. In 2019, she won two Grammy Awards for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song.

Tori Kelly's profile and bio summary

Full nameVictoria Loren Kelly
Date of birth14 December 1992
Age30 years old (as of September 2023)
Birth signSagittarius
Place of birthWildomar, California, United States of America
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States of America
NationalityAmerican
ReligionChristianity
EthnicityBiracial
Height5'4''
Eye colourHazel
Hair colourDark brown
GenderFemale
OrientationHeterosexual
Marital statusMarried
HusbandAndré Murillo
ChildrenNone
ParentsLaura KellyAllwyn Kelly
SiblingsNoah James Kelly
ProfessionSingerSongwriter
Social mediaInstagramX (Twitter)TikTokFacebook

How old is Tori Kelly?

The singer is 30 years old as of September 2023. She was born on 14 December 1992 in Wildomar, California, USA. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California, USA, with her husband of five years, André Murillo.

Tori Kelly's family

Tori Kelly's mom and dad are Allwyn and Laura, and she has a younger brother, Noah James. In a 2019 interview, the songstress shared the news of her parents' separation after 24 years of marriage.

The Nobody Love singer has credited her parents for fueling her passion for music. During her childhood, she was exposed to different artists like Jill Scott and Maxwell and various genres of music like soul and metal rock.

For her third studio album, Inspired by True Events, the singer drew inspiration from her grandfather's passing and her parents' divorce. The reasons for the dissolution of their marriage have not been disclosed.

Laura

The Never Alone hitmaker's mom, Laura, is of German and Irish ancestry. She is an aesthetic nurse certified in PRP therapy, fillers, neuromodulators and Plasma Pen.

Tori Kelly's mother, Laura
Laura (L) with her son, Noah James (R). Photo: @mamakellz and @noahjameskelly (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Allwyn

The two-time Grammy Award-winning singer takes after her father with her love for music. He was a musician who played the bass. His current wife is Shannon Patterson, whom he married after his divorce.

Allwyn, who is of Jamaican, Puerto Rican and Trinidadian ethnicity, owns a construction business based in Southern California. For over 25 years, AK Builders has completed projects for restaurants, wineries, custom home building and tenant improvements.

Tori Kelly's father
Allwyn with his children. Photo: @allwynkelly (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Does Tori Kelly have children?

Tori and her husband, German-born basketball player André Murillo, have no children together, and neither have children from previous relationships. The couple got married in May 2018.

Does Tori Kelly have children?
André Murillo and Tori at a basketball game. Photo: Allen Berezovsky
Source: Getty Images

Why did Tori Kelly dye her hair?

According to sources, the star is starting a new chapter and era in her music career. In November 2022, the songstress debuted her new brunette look after 10 years with her signature blonde curls. Fans may be unaware that the dark brown is the Unbreakable Smile hitmaker's natural hair colour.

What is Tori Kelly's ethnicity?

The singer is biracial or multiracial, owing to her parents' mixed ancestry. Her new look raised the topic of her ethnicity, with some assuming the artist was "blackfishing."

In an interview in 2015, the Hollow singer admitted that people were usually unsure of her race or ethnicity whenever they met her, but she did not care what they thought.

Why did Tori Kelly dye her hair?
Tori debuted the brunette look, signalling a new chapter in a music career. Photo: Terry Wyatt and Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Tori Kelly's parents have greatly influenced her music career, exposing her to different sounds at a young age and supporting her in various singing competitions. Tori's ethnicity was discussed after online trolls accused her of trying to "pass as black."

