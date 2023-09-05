Who are Tori Kelly's parents? Meet Allwyn and Laura Kelly

Tori Kelly's recent health scare had fans sending prayers and well wishes to the award-winning singer. It also placed her support system under the spotlight, especially her parents, who have been her biggest supporters throughout her musical career.

Tori Kelly is notably known as a pop singer and songwriter, but in September 2018, she released her second album, Hiding Place, as a gospel record. In 2019, she won two Grammy Awards for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song.

Tori Kelly's profile and bio summary

Full name Victoria Loren Kelly Date of birth 14 December 1992 Age 30 years old (as of September 2023) Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Wildomar, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity Biracial Height 5'4'' Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Dark brown Gender Female Orientation Heterosexual Marital status Married Husband André Murillo Children None Parents Laura Kelly Allwyn Kelly Siblings Noah James Kelly Profession Singer Songwriter Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Facebook

How old is Tori Kelly?

The singer is 30 years old as of September 2023. She was born on 14 December 1992 in Wildomar, California, USA. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California, USA, with her husband of five years, André Murillo.

Tori Kelly's family

Tori Kelly's mom and dad are Allwyn and Laura, and she has a younger brother, Noah James. In a 2019 interview, the songstress shared the news of her parents' separation after 24 years of marriage.

The Nobody Love singer has credited her parents for fueling her passion for music. During her childhood, she was exposed to different artists like Jill Scott and Maxwell and various genres of music like soul and metal rock.

For her third studio album, Inspired by True Events, the singer drew inspiration from her grandfather's passing and her parents' divorce. The reasons for the dissolution of their marriage have not been disclosed.

Laura

The Never Alone hitmaker's mom, Laura, is of German and Irish ancestry. She is an aesthetic nurse certified in PRP therapy, fillers, neuromodulators and Plasma Pen.

Allwyn

The two-time Grammy Award-winning singer takes after her father with her love for music. He was a musician who played the bass. His current wife is Shannon Patterson, whom he married after his divorce.

Allwyn, who is of Jamaican, Puerto Rican and Trinidadian ethnicity, owns a construction business based in Southern California. For over 25 years, AK Builders has completed projects for restaurants, wineries, custom home building and tenant improvements.

Does Tori Kelly have children?

Tori and her husband, German-born basketball player André Murillo, have no children together, and neither have children from previous relationships. The couple got married in May 2018.

Why did Tori Kelly dye her hair?

According to sources, the star is starting a new chapter and era in her music career. In November 2022, the songstress debuted her new brunette look after 10 years with her signature blonde curls. Fans may be unaware that the dark brown is the Unbreakable Smile hitmaker's natural hair colour.

What is Tori Kelly's ethnicity?

The singer is biracial or multiracial, owing to her parents' mixed ancestry. Her new look raised the topic of her ethnicity, with some assuming the artist was "blackfishing."

In an interview in 2015, the Hollow singer admitted that people were usually unsure of her race or ethnicity whenever they met her, but she did not care what they thought.

Tori Kelly's parents have greatly influenced her music career, exposing her to different sounds at a young age and supporting her in various singing competitions. Tori's ethnicity was discussed after online trolls accused her of trying to "pass as black."

