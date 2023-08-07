Who is Chandra Wilson's husband or partner of over 30 years?

Chandra Wilson is an American on-screen star and director. She is best known for starring in Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice and Station 19. Wilson has received People's Choice and Image Awards for her natural talent. With such popularity, most of her fans are curious about her love life. So, who is Chandra Wilson's husband?

Chandra Wilson at the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Wilson started acting at five and made her first film appearance in the 1993 series Philadelphia. Discover more juicy details about the Hollywood star.

Chandra Wilson's profile summary and bio

Full name Chandra Danette Wilson Nickname Chandra Gender Female Date of birth 27 August 1969 Age 54 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Houston, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Tisch School of the Arts Height in feet 5'0" Height in centimetres 152 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Children Sarina, Joylin and Michael Parents Wilma Bradshaw and Steve Allen Profession Actress and film director Years active 1989-present Net worth $10 million Social media Instagram Facebook

How old is Chandra Wilson?

Chandra Wilson at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Chandra Wilson (aged 54 as of 2023) was born on 27 August 1969 in Houston, Texas, USA. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. Wilson's parents are Wilma Bradshaw, a former postal worker and Steve Allen. Sadly, Steve died in 2004.

Chandra Wilson's education

The actress attended Houston's High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. She later proceeded to Tisch School of the Arts, graduating with a BFA in drama in 1991. From 1991 to 1995, Chandra studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

Chandra Wilson's height

Wilson stands 5 feet (152 centimetres) tall. She features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Who is Chandra Wilson dating?

In a 2007 interview with Parade, Chandra described herself as someone in a relationship but not yet married. She and her partner met in 1988 and have been dating for 35 years. However, the identity of Wilson's boyfriend remains a mystery.

The duo has three children, two daughters and a son. They welcomed their first child, Sarina, in 1992. Their second child, Joylin, was born in 1998, while Michael, the lastborn, was born on 31 October 2005.

Professional career

Chandra Wilson at The Highlight Room in Hollywood. Photo: Stewart Cook

With a career spanning over three decades, Chandra has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of her acting credits include:

The Cosby Show (1989)

(1989) Sesame Street (1991)

(1991) Mad Dog and Glory (1993)

(1993) Lone Star (1996)

(1996) Third Watch (2001)

(2001) Queens Supreme (2003)

(2003) Head of State (2003)

(2003) Accidental Friendship (2008)

(2008) General Hospital (2014-2019)

(2014-2019) Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (2021)

How much is Chandra Wilson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chandra has an estimated net worth of $10 million as of 2023. Her earnings primarily come from her successful acting career.

Social media presence

Chandra Wilson at the Essence Festival Of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Paras Griffin

Wilson is active on social media. She has 113k followers on Instagram and 12K Facebook followers.

This article answers the many searches of "Who is Chandra Wilson's husband?" The actress has been in a relationship with her partner for over three decades. They have yet to exchange nuptials.

