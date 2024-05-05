Babalwa Mneno and Inno Morolong may be going to court over shady remarks one made online

TV personality Babalwa Mneno is seeking legal help after getting into it with reality TV star Inno Morolong

Babalwa Mneno is accusing Inno Morolong of damaging her reputation through various videos on social media

Babalwa Mneno is going after Inno Morolong legally. The media personalities' clash may appear before the courts.

Babalwa Mneno will face Inno Morolong in court on charges of defamation. Image: Instagram / @blackbarbielish / X / @ChrisExcel102

Inno Morolong has gone viral on social media for talking about Babalwa Mneno. The TV personality has sought legal relief regarding her beef with Inno Morolong.

Inno Morolong and Babalwa Mneno set for court

According to Zimoja, Babalwa Mneno and Inno Morolong may be headed to court for defamatory statements. Inno reportedly accused Babalwa Mneno of using drugs and promiscuity. Babalwa insists that she wants to clear her name, maintain her reputation, and show how serious defamation is.

"It is important for everyone to be mindful of the impact of their words and actions, particularly on social media where statements can quickly spread and cause harm."

SA discusses Babalwa Mneno and Inno Morolong

Online users shared their thoughts about Babalwa Mneno and Inno Morolong. Some pointed out that Inno constantly clashes with others.

Read the comments from netizens on X below:

@StheMthimkhulu said:

"House arrest looming."

@ThembaMdumela commented:

"Kante what's wrong with this Inno? "

@Bunny_BooII wrote:

"Oh Inno you are going down."

@zwivhuya_zwii remarked:

"Inno can’t stay away from trouble."

@Ltd_Pty_ added:

"She's always In trouble."

Jackie Phamotse sentenced to 2 years of house arrest

Briefly News previously reported that finally, the controversial author Jackie Phamotse was told her fate following her defamation case, opened by power couple Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo in 2018.

Jackie Phamotse has been making headlines after her defamation case became the talk of the town. The star who launched the last book, Ego, part of her Bare: The Blessers Game collection, has been facing defamation charges.

Recently, the star has learned her fate following the Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo defamation saga in 2018. According to Fakazanews, Phamotse was sentenced to two years of house arrest, and other conditions.

