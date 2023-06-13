How did Inno Morolong look like before the surgery? Everything to know

Inno Morolong is a South African club host, socialite, reality TV star and entrepreneur. She is best known for starring in the Netflix reality TV show Diamonds and Dolls. Additionally, Morolong owns a sunglass line named Shades by Inno. In 2022, she had plastic surgery to get rid of extra belly fat.

Inno Morolong made her career debut as a video vixen. Photo: @innomorolong on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Inno is one of the most in-demand event hosts in South Africa. She once won the Africa Social Entertainment Award for Best Club Host. Discover more juicy details about her.

Inno Morolong’s profile summary and bio

Full name Innocentia Morolong Famous as Inno Morolong Nickname Queen of Turnup Gender Female Date of birth 22 September 1992 Age 31 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Welkom, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Education Teto High School, Free State Central University of Technology Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children Lesedi Siblings 2 Profession Club host, social media personality, reality TV star, philanthropist Net worth R800,000 Social media Twitter Instagram

How old is Inno Morolong?

Inno has an estimated net worth of R800,000 in 2023. Photo: @innomorolong on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Inno Morolong (aged 31 as of 2023) was born on 22 September 1992 in Welkom, South Africa. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

For her education, Morolong attended Teto High School. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the Free State Central University of Technology.

Who is Inno Morolong dating?

Morolong is currently single. However, she previously dated South African singer and producer Oluwafemi Samuel, professionally known as Femi Large. In addition, he is the CEO of Zagaza Records South Africa. Innocentia also dated a Zimbabwean prophet named Tapiwa Munyuki. The duo broke up in 2022.

Inno Morolong’s children

The Mzansi socialite has a daughter named Lesedi. However, she has yet to reveal the identity of her baby daddy.

What does Inno Morolong do for a living?

Inno Morolong at The Wife Season 3 Premiere. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Morolong made her career debut as a video vixen and top personnel at a modelling agency. The renowned club host also runs a Non-Governmental Organization called Thusang Setjhaba, focusing on helping the less fortunate. As a social media influencer, the Mzansi entertainer promotes various brands online.

How much is Inno Morolong’s net worth?

Inno has an estimated net worth of R800,000 in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her company and hosting jobs.

Inno Morolong’s surgery

In February 2022, the reality TV star revealed that she had gone under the knife to remove excess fat from her stomach. She got a breast tuck, stomach tuck and 360-degree liposuction. She allegedly spent R200,000 for the surgery.

Inno Morolong’s profiles

The Mzansi socialite has a daughter named Lesedi. Photo: @innomorolong on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The philanthropist commands a huge online following. Inno Morolong’s Instagram has 140k followers, while her Twitter has 9,300 followers.

Inno Morolong has created a name for herself in the South African entertainment industry. The Welkom-born star has always been honest about her intention to alter some of her body parts to achieve the perfect body she craves.

READ ALSO: Who is Jojo Robinson? All about The Real Housewives of Durban contestant

Briefly highlighted lesser-known facts about Jojo Robinson. She is a cast member of the Real Housewives of Durban with a unique style.

She joined the show in Season 2 and has gained a huge fan base due to her confidence and taste for the good things in life. From her magnificent mansion to expensive jewellery and clothes, Jojo lives a life most people envy.

Source: Briefly News