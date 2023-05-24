Is Winky D still a fugitive in Zimbabwe? Here are the details

Winky D, full name Wallace Chirumiko, is a multi-award-winning reggae and dancehall artist from Zimbabwe. He is known for songs like Musarove Bigman, Kasong KeJecha, Disappear, and Panorwadza. The singer is one of the most accomplished artists in Zimbabwe, but his influential status has landed him in trouble with several top government officials.

Winky D is a Zimbabwean reggae and dancehall singer. Photo: @tanakashumba04, @djspicezimbabwe on Twitter (modified by author)

Winky D's interest in music started when he was eight and would collect reggae vinyl and audio tapes. Most of his songs address social injustice and corruption within the Zimbabwean administration, which has a reputation for stifling freedom of expression. The star has worked with several top artists, including Gemma Griffiths and Oliver Mtukudzi.

Winky D's profile and bio summary

Real name Wallace Chirumiko Other names Ninja President, Di Bigman, Dancehall Igwe, ChiExtraterrestial Date of birth 1st February 1983 Age 40 years in 2023 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Kambuzuma, Harare, Zimbabwe Current residence Zimbabwe Nationality Zimbabwean Gender Male Orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Not known Children Daughter Taenda Siblings Brother Trevor Chirumiko Alma mater Rukudzo Primary School, Kambuzuma High School Profession Dancehall-reggae artist Years active 2004 to date Music streaming platforms YouTube Apple Music Spotify Deezer Net worth Approximately $1 million in 2023 Social media Twitter Instagram Facebook

How old is Winky D?

He was born on 1st February 1983 in the Kambuzuma suburbs of Harare, Zimbabwe. Winky D's age is 40 years in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. The singer has a younger brother, Trevor Chirumiko, whose stage name is Layaan Soulja. Trevor is a television and radio presenter and producer.

Is Winky D married?

The celebrated dancehall artist is married but has kept details of his wife away from the public. He has a child called Taenda, who he occasionally mentions in his songs.

Winky D keeps his personal life away from the limelight. Photo: @igamangushaun, @djspicezimbabwe on Twitter (modified by author)

What does Winky D do for a living?

Wallace's talent was first recognized when he started participating in Getto Lane Clashes as a teenager. Bartholomew Vera of Backlab Studios helped him record his first songs. His first stage name was Wicked DeeJay before he shortened it to Winky D.

Wallace's music had explicit lyrics on promiscuity and gangsterism early in his career. He transitioned to motivational and Gospel music in 2013. He often advocates against drug addiction, calls out social vices like corruption, and encourages male circumcision to reduce the spread of HIV through his lyrics.

Winky D albums and songs

The singer has released 12 studio albums and extended playlists, including;

Project Year Eureka Eureka 2023 Ragga Msambo 2020 Njema 2019 Gombwe: Chiextra 2018 Gafa Futi 2016 Gafa Life Kickstape 2015 Life Yangu 2012 PaKitchen 2011 Twenty-Eleven Singles Compilation 2011 Igofigo the Unthinkable 2010

Some of the top Winky D songs include Rasta, Head Inna War, Ijipita, Musarove Bigman, MurGaden, Shaker, Ngirozi, Disappear, Kasong KeJecha, Gafa Party, iBotso, Twenty-Five, Dzimba Dzemabwe, and Panorwadza Moyo.

What international awards did Winky D win?

The Disappear hitmaker has won two African Dancehall Artist of the Year awards from the 39th and 40th International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) in Jamaica. He also has numerous local awards, including;

NAMA 2016 Best Song of the Year for Disappear

Zimdancehall Awards 2016 Song of the Year for Disappear

People's Choice Award at NAMA 2010

Five awards at the 2013 Zimdancehall Awards and four at the 2015 Zimdancehall Awards

How much does Winky D charge?

Winky D's booking fees vary with market activity, location, and date. For the official pricing, you have to contact his agent. Tickets to his concerts range from $50 to over $1000, depending on the event and seat location.

Wallace has two African Dancehall Artist of the Year awards from IRAWMA. Photo: @263streets, @gaffa_mnash on Twitter (modified by author)

Winky D's net worth

The Zimdancehall artist has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2023. Apart from music, Wallace makes money from endorsement deals with companies like Lager Beer, Eco-Cash, Coca-Cola, and G Tel.

Winky D's latest news

Wallace has not been on good terms with Zimbabwe's ruling party Zanu-PF because of his socially and politically conscious music. In December 2018, he was forced to cancel his show at Kwekwe's Solomon Lifestyle Café after unidentified people attacked him during his performance. The attack came after the release of his songs, Parliament and Kasong-KeJecha.

Following the release of his album Eureka Eureka in January 2023, the Zanu-PF-affiliated Economic Empowerment Group demanded that his songs be banned on all local radio stations. It also led to him being shunned from local awards ceremonies and the country's riot police disrupting his shows.

The Eureka Eureka album has songs like iBotso and Dzimba Dzemabwe that call out corrupt government officials. In March 2023, Winky D's Chitungwiza concert was shut down by the Zimbabwean police when he started singing iBotso.

Despite being banned locally, Winky D continues to make international waves. In May 2023, he was named the Best African Dancehall Entertainer at Jamaica's 40th International Reggae and World Music Awards.

Winky D is banned from singing some of his politically aligned songs during concerts in Zimbabwe. Photo: @zimeye, @divinefaison on Twitter (modified by author)

Winky D is highly regarded as one of Africa's best entertainers. He is among the pioneers of the dancehall genre in Zimbabwe and has become a voice for Zimbabweans.

