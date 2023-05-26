What does Robot Boii do for a living, and how did he become famous?

Robot Boii is a multitalented South African artist. He is famously known as a dancer, singer, drummer, comedian, producer, and social media influencer. Some of his famous hits include Salary Salary, Uxolo, and Mwagia Ndani. Discover how he came to be the superstar he is today.

Robot Boii comes from a musical family. He is the son of the legendary Mzwakhe Mbuli, a renowned poet and Mbaqanga singer. Like his father, he has carved his path in the entertainment industry–he has worked alongside notable artists such as Costa Titch, DJ Big Sky, Nadia Nakai, AKA, and DJ Maphorisa.

Robot Boii's profile and bio summary

Full name Zwakhe Mthandeni Mzee Ntshengula Mbuli Jr. Stage name Robot Boii Gender Male Date of birth 19 November 1993 Age 29 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Soweto, Pimville, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Mzwakhe Mbuli Mother Zukiswa Damse Siblings 2 (Thandeka Mbuli-Sidaki, Thandanani Savhasa) Relationship status Single Profession Dancer, drummer, singer, influencer, photographer, TV personality Net worth $70,000

How old is Robot Boii?

Robot Boii (aged 29 years as of June 2023) was born on 19 November 1993 in Soweto, Pimville, South Africa.

What is Robot Boii's real name?

Boii's real name is Zwakhe Mthandeni Mzee Ntshengula Mbuli Jr. He is named after his famous father. Many know Zwakhe as Robot Boii, a nickname he earned due to his robotic dance style.

Zwakhe attended Mondeor Primary and Mondeor High for his education. It is here that Robot Boii's passion for dance and singing began. The first time he realised he loved dancing was in grade six.

Who is Robot Boii's father?

Robot Boii’s parents are Mzwakhe Mbuli and Zukiswa Damse. Mzwakhe, Robot Boii's father is a renowned poet, writer, and singer.

Robot Boii comes from a family of three and is the last born. He was raised alongside his two older sisters. The name of his eldest sister is Thandeka Mbuli-Sidaki, and the other is Thandanani Savhasa. They were raised in a staunch Christian family.

What does Robot Boii do for a living?

Zwakhe is a jack of all trades. He is a singer-songwriter, photographer, drummer, comedian, dancer, and social media influencer. Robot Boii’s dancing passion started when he was in grade six. He is also a singer known for many hit songs.

Who sings Salary Salary?

Uploaded to YouTube in 2022, Boii's top song, Salary Salary has amassed 3.2 million views as of June 2023. Robot Boii's famous songs include:

Mwagia Ndani

Uxolo

Gcwele

Sbwl AmaPlans

Not Tobetsa

Oksalayo

Nono

Ufunani

Popcorn & Cheese

Lotto

Thandanani

Ntwana Yami

Sesfikile

Haaikhona Man

What is Robot Boii’s net worth?

The singer allegedly has a net worth of $70,000. He has many streams of income. His primary sources of income include his singing career and social media influencing endeavours. Some of the brands he has partnered with include DStv, MoFaya energy drink, Oppo, and Cadbury.

Robot Boii’s social media

Mbuli Jr. has amassed a considerable following on social media. He is a regular user of Instagram and Facebook. These are his social media handles and amounts of followers as of 5 June 2023:

Robot Boii is a multi-talented artist with a huge following in the country. His robotic dance and passion for music are the main reason he became so famous. The lad is the son of the legendary Mbaqanga singer Mzwakhe Mbuli which contributes to his successful career.

