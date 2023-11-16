kykNET & kie's novela Skerpioen is a new Afrikaans-dubbed Turkish telenovela that premieres on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 20h00. It showcases the complicated relationship between a mother and her daughter, a product of maternal abandonment. The show depicts the concepts of love, betrayal, and motherhood.

The series is about two women's struggles, a mother and daughter, fighting for what happened in the past. It will air from Mondays to Thursdays, replacing Verbode Liefde once it ends on November 28, with the new series to follow on November 29.

kykNET & kie's novela Skerpioen's plot summary

Skerpioen's series revolves around Perihan, a single mother who meets a wealthy man and ends up marrying him. However, instead of taking her only daughter, Ferda, with her, she abandons her when she is just one year old.

Issues start when Perihan meets again with Ferda after years of abandonment. However, this is not a happy reunion, as the encounter unleashes war between the mother and daughter.

Skerpioen's full story

The story revolves around Perihan Emgen, an ambitious woman who lives with her daughter and son-in-law, Berna and Fikret, and their children. Perihan is also Ferda's mother, whom she abandoned when Ferda was only a year old.

Ferda runs a hairdressing business alongside her daughter, Merve. However, she blames her mother for abandoning her and plans revenge. She goes ahead and engages in an affair with Fikret. A tragic event changes everyone's lives, and Perihan's secret is publicised.

Skerpioen's cast with images

Skerpioen features some of the industry's finest actors and actresses who bring the storyline to life. Here is a glimpse of interesting facts that you should take into account about them.

Perihan Emgen played by Demet Akbag

Demet Akbag is a Turkish actress born in Istanbul, Turkey, on December 23, 1959. She is known for her versatile acting skills and has appeared in numerous films, television series, and theatrical productions.

Demet studied at Istanbul University State Conservatory and began her acting career in the 1980s. She gained recognition for her roles in various Turkish films and TV series. Her notable works include Vizontele, Eyyvah Eyvah, Vizontele Tuuba, and Bana Masal Anlatma.

Ferda Kendirci played by Evrim Alasya

Evrim Alasya is a Turkish actress born on August 2, 1979, in Istanbul, Turkey. She has gained recognition for her work in Turkish television dramas. She is a Dokuz Eylul University graduate with a theatre studies degree.

Evrim made her television debut with a minor role in the TV series Bir Instanbul Masali. Some of her other notable roles are Ben Bir Kurbağayım, Küçük Kız ve Yıldız, and Ayrılık.

Merve Kendirci played by Müge Su Sahin

Müge Su Şahin is a Turkish actress known for her work in the entertainment industry. She was born in Ankara in 2001.

Fikret Gursoy played by Bekir Aksoy

Bekir Aksoy (born 1969) is a Turkish filmmaker and director. He is known for his work in the Turkish film industry. He graduated from the theatre department of Mimar Sinan Univerity and is best known for the medical series Doktorlar.

Berna Gursoy played by Basak Dasman

Basak was born on April 10, 1981, in Istanbul, Turkey. She is an actress and writer known for Alala (2011) and Üzgünüm Leyla (2000).

Duru Gursoy played by Asli Melisa Uzun

Asli is a Turkish model and beauty pageant who was crowned Miss Universe Turkey 2015. She studied law at the University of Cologne in Germany.

Sahin Gursoy played by Taha Barazan Ozbek

Taha is a Turkish actor born in 1998 in Istanbul, Turkey. He is known for Dip (2018), Establishment: Osman (2019) and Akif (2023).

Ece Gursoy played by Ahsen Türkyilmaz

Türkyilmaz is a child actress, popularly known for Alef (2020), Ikimizin Sirri (2021) and Fatma (2021). In the telenovela, she plays Perihan's youngest granddaughter.

Hacer Aldemir played by Demet Gül

Demet is an actress and writer born on 19 April 1982. She plays the housekeeper of the family in the telenovela.

Aras Saglam played by Yusuf Cim

Yusuf Çim is a Turkish actor and singer. Born on September 26, 1991, in Istanbul, Turkey, he gained popularity for his roles in Turkish television series and pursued a music career.

Ipek Saglam played by Esila Umut

Umut is an actress known for Ufak Tefek Cinayetler (2017), Alparslan: The Great Seljuks (2021), and #adaleTT (2023). Ferda raised her after losing her parents.

Aysem Gungor played by Beril Pozam

Pozam is a Turkish actress known for Oh Belinda (2023), Be My Sunshine (2021), and Golden Boy (2022). Aysem is Ferda's lawyer.

Who are the Afrikaans voice-over artists in Skerpioen on kykNET & kie?

The Afrikaans voice-over artists whose voices are used are Bernice de Wet (Ferda), André Scholtz (Fikret), DeWaal Stemmet (Aras), Mari Molefe van Heerden (Berna), Stephanie Baartman (Duru), Claudia Jones (Aysen), Stephren Saayman (Sahin) en Alida Theron (Perihan).

Do not miss the kykNET & kie's novela Skerpioen, which premieres on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 20h00. The original Turkish title is Akrep – scorpio in Turkish.

