The viral TikTok dance sensation Skomota recently made headlines on social media

A viral video of Skomota driving a car, as posted by user @Ori_RSA on their Twitter (X) page

Many netizens were concerned about the viral dance sensation driving a car on the road

Viral dance sensation Ngwana Sesi was seen driving a car. Image: @Motheo2009, @JuxYogi

The South African viral dance sensation Skomota has trended on social media once again, and this time, more people were concerned about his safety on the road.

Video of Skomota driving a car trends on X

TikTokker and performer Skomota became the talk of the town after netizens made fun of him for freezing while performing at an unknown event in Limpopo a month ago.

Recently, the star made headlines on social media as he was seen behind the wheel. A Twitter (X) user @Ori_RSA posted a video of Skomota driving a car and captioned it:

"Skomota driving a car."

Netizens are concerned

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens expressed their concern about the star, whose real name is Ngwana Sesi, driving a car on the road. See some of the reactions below:

@MHlombe wrote:

"Imagine him losing the signal again while driving."

@eliotchauke1 questioned:

"Does he have a license?"

@lekoloanemanam2 said:

"No ways.Where and how did he get the license? And also he will definitely sleep while driving, he must never even try driving."

@mr_makalima asked:

"Will he not sleep while driving?"

@MadooraMopedi commented:

"This is wrong he sleep in the middle of the interview, imagine driving accident in making."

@NanguBheybi mentioned:

"Yoooh some people are brave, I'd never be in a car driven by him."

@MilesButhelezi shared:

"Nah, I wouldn't risk it."

@DaliDalimdkz tweeted:

"He will just switch off the ignition and leave the car in the middle of the highway ."

Skomota claims to have a pregnant wife

In more Skomota updates, Briefly News shared the dancer's claims that he has a pregnant wife whom he cannot care for with the money he is getting from his manager.

Mzansi supported Ngwana Sesi as he paused his bookings, hoping to resolve his issues with Moruti wa Dikota.

