Sho Madjozi set South Africa on fire when she introduced her new hair range of colourful braids for little girls

The braids have proven a hit, especially as the December school holidays are approaching

Briefly News takes a look at some of the best colourful braid styles for your little ones this festive season

Speaking to Briefly News, Professional hairdresser Lazaros Sumbane also gave some expert tips on caring for your kid's hair

Sho Madjozi’s hair has inspired a lot of children to get funky hair over the festive season. Image: @shomadjozi

Attention all moms and dads: Brace yourselves because it's that time of year again when your little bundles of joy will be dragging you to the hair salon. And no, we're not talking about a simple trim or a cute little bob. We're talking about the latest trend that has taken the world by storm - Sho Madjozi-inspired hair!

Ever since the fabulous Sho Madjozi burst onto the scene with her colourful braids, little girls everywhere have become obsessed with looking just like her. I mean, who wouldn't want to rock pink, purple, blue, or even orange hair? It's like a rainbow exploded on their heads.

But wait, it gets even better. Sho Madjozi, being the genius that she is, has decided to capitalise on this trend and launch her very own hair braids brand. And guess what? She's even added a new colour to the mix - sparkly braids! Yes, you heard that right. Your little princess can now have hair that sparkles like a disco ball. Talk about taking the festive season to a whole new level.

So, dear girl moms, get ready for a long December filled with trips to the hair salon and endless debates over which colour of braids to choose. But fear not because Briefly News is here to help. We've rounded up some cool hairstyle ideas inspired by Sho Madjozi herself, just for your little ones.

1. Masai braids

First up, we have the Masai braids. According to Medium, Masai braids originate from the Masai tribe in Kenya and Tanzania.

These braids are loved by both kids and adults alike, and Sho Madjozi is a big fan. They're quick and fun to pull off, and your kiddies can choose their own braid colour.

Pink is always a winner, or you can go for a bold black paired with colourful beads. Either way, your little one will be rocking the Sho Madjozi look in no time.

2. Straight back

Next, we have cornrows - straight back. This hairstyle is faster to braid and works best on little ones with longer hair.

Just a word of caution, though - it's important to limit this style to older kids, as it can be damaging to the hairline.

Speaking to Briefly News, professional hairdresser Lazaros Sumbane recommended that natural hair be softened first before the braiding process.

He said that sprays, special shampoos and leave-in conditioners are the best way to set angle and soften hair:

“It’s important to not pull the hair from the root because it will lead to scalp irritation and hair breakage.”

Lazaros also stressed the importance of parents going to hairdressers who studied hairdressing to make sure that their little ones' heads are handled by someone with professional experience.

And once all that is sorted out, let your little bundle of joy go wild with some cool colour combinations. Who says cornrows have to be boring?

3. Straight up

Now, let's talk about cornrows - straight up. This is one of Sho Madjozi's favourite hairstyles, and it's easy to see why.

It involves braiding the hair up into one or multiple ponytails, creating a gorgeous and trendy look. The best part? It works well with any colour combination you can think of and can even work for school after the holidays end.

TshisaLive previously reported that some parents had urged Sho to tone down her hairstyles for their school-going kids, and the John Cena hitmaker listened. She introduced a cute cornrow style suitable for the “back to school” look.

4. Box braids

Last but not least, we have the classic box braids. Ah, the good ol' box braids - a timeless hairstyle that never goes out of style. They're easy to do and relatively quick, depending on the length and thickness.

And with the summer heat in Mzansi, we recommend going for shorter braids that won't weigh your child's head down. And, of course, the new sparkly braid hair range by Sho Madjozi would be the perfect match for this hairstyle. Who needs regular braids when you can have ones that sparkle like diamonds?

So there you have it, moms and dads. Embrace the madness, embrace the colour, and let your little ones shine like the stars they are. With Sho Madjozi-inspired hair, this festive season is bound to be one for the books. Happy hairstyling!

