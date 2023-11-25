Sho Madjozi announced the impending launch of Sparkle Braids, a hair fibre line aiming to cater to her young fanbase

The singer said the business venture was inspired by her book, Shoma and the Stars which celebrates colourful individuality

The John Cena hitmaker also expressed gratitude to Mzansi's parents and their lovely kids for their continuous support

Sho Madjozi announced the launch of her new hairline Sparkle Braids. Image: @shomadjozi/Instagram and @ShoMadjozi/X

Sho Madjozi plans to capitalise on her influence as a hair trendsetter.

Date for pre-orders

She announced her new business starting with the hair line Sparkle Braids, for her young fans to dazzle in December.

Pre-orders for the hair fibres are set to kick off on 25 November when the songstress will also share the website details.

Inspiration behind Sparkle Braids

In a post on X, Sho Madjozi said the shiny braids draw inspiration from her book, Shoma and the Stars. She said the story revolves around a little girl named Shoma, who, much like the little kids in Mzansi, embraces her uniqueness with pride.

Sho Madjozi thanks parents

Sho Madjozi extended her gratitude to parents in Mzansi and their lovely kids. She acknowledges the unwavering support she has received over the years.

"On a serious note, thank you for supporting and pushing me. It’s wonderful to see the extent you will go to make your little ones happy. Personally, I love them and they make my life brighter."

@nomsachingowe said:

"Long overdue. Well done Sho."

@noksy_k suggested:

"Make sparkling stationery too."

@paballo_maseko mentioned:

"And can we get a Sho Majozi doll. School bags and a whole stationery set for January? Maybe some clothes too that include the Xibelani skirt? A kids' salon maybe. I know it sounds like a lot but these are all of our kids' demands.❤️"

@Boity_tshivhase stated:

"You are the South African version of Hannah Montana and imma need you to capitalise on that.❤️"

@Mzansifro posted:

"Cannot wait for the website because we did not know where to start."

