Ntokozo Mbambo had a few people to thank for their unwavering support leading to her three SAMA wins

Ntokozo also gives thanks to God and promises to release more fire music as she continues her music journey

The gospel powerhouse told Briefly News that she is still reeling in the excitement of her accolades and is committed to giving music her all

Ntokozo Mbambo had the entire gospel fraternity lauding her after she walked away with three awards at the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

Ntokozo Mbambo shared her music plans for the festive season and hopes her fans will enjoy it. Image: @ntokozombambo

Ntokozo shows gratitude to her team and God

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Ntokozo Mbambo expressed her excitement about her awards. The ceremony took place on Saturday, 18 November, and it saw Mbambo clinching three awards.

These are Female Artist of the Year, Best Album of the Year and Best Contemporary Faith Album of the Year for Lavish Worship.

"I’m still reeling in the excitement of the win and I’m ever grateful to my team and supporters for their passion and support of my ministry."

The Imisebenzi Yakho hitmaker also added that she dedicates these accolades to them and, more especially, God. Mbambo is still looking to deliver even more great music.

"The wins are really for all of us and, more importantly, for the Kingdom of God! I remain committed to music excellence and giving my best when I release music, and all in God’s time!"

Ntokozo speaks on award-winning album

The gospel singer mentioned that she released Lavish Worship in March 2023 and also released an extended version consisting of one song in July.

"I released 'Lavish Worship' in March 2023 and released an extended version of one track in July – it reached over one million views in two weeks. So, that’s the music of the season for me."

Plans for the festive season

Ntokozo Mbambo's music is going places. She mentioned that she has received some international invitations and is crossing her fingers that her fans will enjoy the music.

"I look forward to a few international invites I’ve received over the Christmas season and hope my supporters will enjoy that too!"

Mbambo blue-ticks Kelly Khumalo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo went on a heated rant on Twitter after she lost to Ntokozo Mbambo.

The singer made a few homophobic slurs as she accused the SAMAs of being rigged. Throwing shade at Ntokozo. The gospel singer, however, ignored Kelly and her rants and went on TV to give praise to God.

