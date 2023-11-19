The South African Music Awards (SAMAS) had their 29th music awards ceremony with performances from Makhadzi and Skomota

The festivities in Times Square Pretoria took place on Saturday, 18 November, and were broadcast live on SABC 1 at 8 pm

South Africans who watched the ceremony hosted by DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi took to social media to share their opinions about the event

SAMA29 failed to impress some people who tuned in to watch on SABC 1. The awards ceremony at Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria did not get many favourable reviews.

SAMAs on SABC 1 hosted by DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi failed to keep Mzansi entertained. Image: @dj_sabby /realnomalanga

Online users were brutally honest opinions on the awards ceremony and hosts, DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi. The 29th SAMAs were a trending topic, and some people used it as an opportunity to express their dissatisfaction with the event.

SAMAs trend for the wrong reasons

The South African music awards had their fair share of entertainment, such as Makhadzi's performance. Viewers who caught the show on SABC 1 expressed disappointment over Metro FM DJ Sabby and Namalanga Shozi's hosting.

29th SAMAs event dubbed boring

Many online users on Twitter said the event was a low-quality snooze fest like previous years. Others thought the event should have been more lively.

Read what some people had to say about the SAMAs below:

@keabets_we said:

"Sound is horrible! Videographer just missed #murdahbongz performance yazini #SAMA29 is boring "

@Nazomagenge2 missed the old days:

"This is probably the most boring #SAMA29 ever, gone are the days of abo Mandoza nabo Zola 7 where we looked forward to these awards."

Others weren't happy with the hosts:

@DivoMinaj wrote:

"These hosts are boring #SAMA29"

@miya_mpilow agreed:

"Lol this thing is boring."

@paballo_patsa speculated:

"One can definitely tell that the #SAMA29 #SouthAfricanMusicAwards2023 were last minute. They're disjointed and boring. Can they just end already so that Eskom can take their electricity at 10pm and I can sleep."

Source: Briefly News