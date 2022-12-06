Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpMmabathoStadium is still trending as people continue to share mixed reactions about this year's leg of the show

While some people and media outlets report that the 2022 Fill Up was a "flop", partygoers gave Cassper Nyovest his flowers for throwing a world class gig

The rapper's loyal fans alleged that his "haters" were paid to post negative tweets, adding that those people were posting from their homes

Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpMmabathoStadium is still the talk of the town. Social media users and people who actually attended the show shared mixed reactions to this year's Fill Up event.

Cassper Nyovest took his Fill Up event to his hometown of Mmabatho.

While some "haters" alleged that the show was a "flop", partygoers said they enjoyed every moment of the show. Peeps took to Twitter to compare the 2022 Fill Up to the previous shows in The Dome, Orlando Stadium, FNB Stadium, Moses Mabhida Stadium and Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

TshisaLIVE reports that while those shows were hits, it seems this year's attempt was a "flop". The publication went on to report that Musa Keys' microphone got cut off during his performance, adding that part of Mufasa's performance included a screeching microphone.

Partygoers and Cassper Nyovest's business partners sing rapper's praises

Cassper's friend and Drip founder Lekau Sehoana disagreed with the outlet's report. He said he was impressed with how it turned out. Others took to Twitter and praised Cassper Nyovest.

@abutibusiness wrote:

"I wonder who paid these evil people to tweet bad reviews about #FillUpMmabathoStadium Jealousy is a disease. Sies!!!"

@MelanieMoaro said:

"First time attending #FillUp and actually witnessing such greatness. Thank you @casspernyovest for blessing us with a stellar performance, can't wait for the next one."

@goodgirlparker added:

"People giving bad reviews are definitely at home. Where do you get the time to tweet? Nah y'all haters."

Makhadzi shows Cassper Nyovest some love

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi took to her timeline to show Cassper Nyovest some love. The Ghanama hitmaker gave the rapper a shout-out ahead of his Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium concert on Saturday, 3 December.

Makhadzi was also one of the performers at the highly-anticipated gig. The Limpopo-born singer revealed that she was ready to perform at the event, adding that she and her dancers were done with rehearsals.

Taking to Facebook, Makhadzi wished Mufasa all the best, adding that she just couldn't wait to see Cassper Nyovest set the stage on fire with his live performance. Peeps took to Makhadzi's comment section and shared fire emojis to her post. Many said they can't wait to see her performance and applauded her for always showing her fellow artists love.

