Makhadzi is one of the artists who will be performing at Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium concert and she has showed love to Cassper Nyovest ahead of the event

The Ghanama singer shared that she and her team are done with rehearsals when she showed some love to the rapper on her timeline

Cassper Nyovest thanked Makhadzi after she wished him good luck ahead of the highly-anticipated concert taking place on 3 December

Makhadzi has taken to her timeline to show Cassper Nyovest some love. The Ghanama hitmaker gave the rapper a shout-out ahead of his Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium concert on Saturday, 3 December.

Makhadzi showed Cassper Nyovest some love ahead of his Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium concert. Image: @makhadzisa, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi is also one of the performers at the highly-anticipated gig. The Limpopo-born singer revealed that she's also ready to perform at the event, adding that she and her dancers are done with rehearsals.

Taking to Facebook, Makhadzi wished Mufasa all the best, adding that she just can't wait to see Cassper Nyovest set the stage on fire with his live performance.

Daily Sun reports that the Siyathandana hitmaker responded to Khadzi's post:

"Thank you, Queen. Let's go."

Mzansi praises Makhadzi for showing Cassper Nyovest love

Peeps took to Makhadzi's comment section and shared fire emojis to her post. Many said they can't wait to see her performance and applauded her for always showing her fellow artists love.

Tsholofelo Mauwane said:

"The support you're showing each other... It's amazing... I love the both of you..well done."

Rodney Malepe wrote:

"Smart move by Nyovest. He knew he had to bring the queen and the stadium would be full to capacity."

Theresa Vivian Moila added:

"From one legend to another. You gotta love this."

Cassper Nyovest announces fire #FillUpMmabathoStadium line-up

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to announce the #FillUpMmabathoStadium line-up. The rapper has been filling stadiums across Mzansi and this time around he's taking his event to his hometown of Mafikeng.

Popular artists like Makhadzi, Nasty C, Kamo Mphela, Khuli Chana and Kwesta, among many, are on featured on the line-up. Cassper Nyovest is also being praised for bringing back on stage Maftown OGs like Morafe, Tuks and Mo Molemi, among others.

While some people were happy about the line-up others complained that their favourite artists will not perform on the day.

