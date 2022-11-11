Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to drop the #FillUpMmabathiStadium line-up and Maftown peeps are here for it

The concert features the country's biggest artists like Makhadzi, Nasty C, Kwesta and some of Cassper's homeboys Morafe, Khuli Chana, Tuks and Mo Molemi

While most people were happy that Cassper is bringing back OGs from Maftown back in the game others complained that their faves are not on the line-up

Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to announce the #FillUpMmabathoStadium line-up. The rapper has been filling stadiums across Mzansi and this time around he's taking his event to his hometown of Mafikeng.

Cassper Nyovest has dropped a fire #FillUpMmabathoStadium line-up. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Mufasa shared that the "concert of the year" is 21 days away. The star captioned his Twitter post:

"BOOM!! Here’s my official line up and Guests for #FillUpMmabathoStadium . We are 21 days away from the biggest Concert of the year!!! I’M BACK!!! I’M HOME!!! Get your tickets now at web tickets to avoid disappointment!!! Tlabe go tletse #BanaBaStout."

Popular artists like Makhadzi, Nasty C, Kamo Mphela, Khuli Chana and Kwesta, among many, are on featured on the line-up. Cassper Nyovest is also being praised for bringing back on stage Maftown OGs like Morafe, Tuks and Mo Molemi, among others.

While some people were happy about the line-up others complained that their favourite artists will not perform on the day.

@bigboy_zulu wrote:

"No Kabza no Phori, Young Stunna nyana, Mthuda nyana. This line up is dry as hell."

@Skii_macs said:

"You are not my favorite my dawg but I salute you for the way the Hip-hop line up is structured. You recognizing those ninjas means a lot to the South African Hip-hop community.. Big ups."

@thobani377 commented:

"Dope Line up Cass, all the best!!!"

@modikwe5 said:

"I love it for Motswako family on the line up."

@Ish_Izzo wrote:

"May God bless you more Mufasa, I like how u put Tuks, Molemi, Notsi …. back in the game, this is massive!"

@2soMotsomane added:

"Whoever came up with this line up understood the assignment putting all the motswako rappers on the line up and mixing with the Sotho rappers. Ke Maftown hase Jozi danko."

Cassper Nyovest and Emtee squash their beef

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and Emtee have ended their beef. The rappers took to social media to show love to each other.

Mufasa and Emtee started their beef way back when the latter did not show up in studio when they were supposed to collaborate on a song. They then threw shade at each other online.

Taking to Instagram live, Emtee shared how much he looks up to Mufasa. ZAlebs reports that he opened up about how much he loves Cassper.

Source: Briefly News