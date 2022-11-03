South African rappers Cassper Nyovest and Emtee have repaired their broken relationship and Mzansi is here for it

The two hip-hop artists started beefing after Emtee failed to pitch up for a studio session with Cass and then they threw shots at each other

Cassper apologised to Emtee for hurting his feelings after the latter shared that he loves and looks up to the Siyathandana hitmaker

Cassper Nyovest and Emtee have ended their beef. The rappers took to social media to show love to each other.

Mufasa and Emtee started their beef way back when the latter did not show up in studio when they were supposed to collaborate on a song. They then threw shade at each other online.

Taking to Instagram live, Emtee shared how much he looks up to Cassper Nyovest. ZAlebs reports that he opened up about how much he loves Cassper Nyovest.

The clip made its way to Cassper's timeline on Twitter. Reacting to it, the Siyathandana hitmaker also expressed his love for the Roll Up hitmaker. He apologised for hurting Emtee's feelings:

Hip-hop heads took to Cassper's comment section on the micro-blogging app and praised both the rappers for burying the hatchet.

@KjMotijoane said:

"This right here!!!! is what the music industry needs, especially the SA hip hop community …collaboration would seal this once for all. Big up, Cass."

@teratoba commented:

"Any chance of a project from you 2."

@bigxhosa_ wrote:

"Beautiful seeing black brothers unite."

@ThulaniFX said:

"I just wish Mufasa knows how much he is loved and many look up to him."

@Prayz_SA commented:

"No one is humble as Cassper."

@nhlanhlab_nxuma added:

"If there is one thing I respect about Cass is his respect for eMtee. Dankie dwaag."

