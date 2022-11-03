In the latest episode of the show, Podcast and Chill host MacG has called Oscar Mbo out for allegedly wearing fake labels

The podcaster also claimed the house music producer and club DJ is a Forex scammer when Sol Phenduka explained that Oscar has paid back promoters' money

Social media users shared mixed opinions over MacG's claims as some bashed him while others agreed that Oscar Mbo rocks fakes

The latest episode of Podcast and Chill was lit. The show's host MacG called Oscar Mbo out for wearing fake designer labels.

MacG called Oscar Mbo out for allegedly wearing fake labels. Image: @macgunleashed, @oscambo

Source: Instagram

The podcaster also claimed the house music producer has "Forex scammer tendencies". A video of MacG and his podcast's crew discussing Oscar Mbo is doing the rounds on social media.

A popular Twitter account also posted the clip on his timeline. In the video, MacG alleges:

"That sh*t is fake... Man, he's a scammer doug, doesn't he scam people?"

When Sol Phenduka explains that the club DJ has paid back the booking fees he owed promoters, MacG replies:

"I'm not even talking about bookings, but Forex vibes."

Social media users shared mixed reactions to MacG's claims. Some slammed him for his views while other agreed that Oscar allegedly rocks fake labels.

@iam_cooler said:

"This podcast is becoming useless."

@lucky_tlokotsi commented:

"It is true he wears fakes."

@Slugger69672833 wrote:

"Me thinking about all the Amapiano artists and their brands."

@IpelengBalang wrote:

"MacG is such a hater."

@ThebraveNtshebe said:

"But then Oscar has been wearing fakes since way back. Way before the fame."

@011_Zakess added:

"This MacG guy is forever bashing people, it ain't funny anymore."

Oscar Mbo accuses his former bookings manager of defrauding events promoters

In related news, Briefly News reported that Oscar Mbo took legal action against his former bookings manager. The deep house DJ opened a case of fraud against the alleged fraudster at the Douglasdale cop shop.

TshisaLIVE reports that police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed that the dance music producer has indeed opened the case. Masondo shared that the investigation is under way but no arrests have been made yet.

Oscar Mbo took to Instagram a few days back to share a statement regarding the matter. He accused his manager of misleading events promoters.

