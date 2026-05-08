PRETORIA, GAUTENG– President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on the upcoming Phala Phala judgment as the Constitutional Court is expected to make a ruling on 8 May 2026 in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

President Cyril Ramaphosa awaits the Phala Phala court ruling. Images: Evaristo Sa / AFP and Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to eNCA, Ramaphosa said that he will respect the decision of the highest court in the Phala Phala matter. He said that he had no view on the Constitutional Court’s decision. He added that respect for the judiciary is sacrosanct and must be regarded as such.

A look at the Phala Phala judgment

The Constitutional Court announced it would issue a ruling after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) filed papers with the court against Parliament, arguing that the Phala Phala report was mishandled. This was after Parliament rejected the Section 89 Independent Panel's report into the break-in at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens weighed in on the outcome of the judgment. Some believed the court would rule in Ramaphosa's favour.

Konfidential said:

“He's saying this because he already told them what the decision should be. No exceptions!”

Proudlybw said:

“Does anyone really think the court won't rule in his favour? This is Africa.”

Queen Nandi said:

“Deep down, we know Chief Justice Maya is going to protect Cyril, and there's nothing we can do.”

Mario said:

“He knows the outcome already! Nothing will happen to him.”

Independent said:

“They have informed him that he is cleared.”

Source: Briefly News