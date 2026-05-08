President Cyril Ramaphosa Weighs In Ahead of Phala Phala Judgment
PRETORIA, GAUTENG– President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on the upcoming Phala Phala judgment as the Constitutional Court is expected to make a ruling on 8 May 2026 in Johannesburg, Gauteng.
According to eNCA, Ramaphosa said that he will respect the decision of the highest court in the Phala Phala matter. He said that he had no view on the Constitutional Court’s decision. He added that respect for the judiciary is sacrosanct and must be regarded as such.
A look at the Phala Phala judgment
The Constitutional Court announced it would issue a ruling after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) filed papers with the court against Parliament, arguing that the Phala Phala report was mishandled. This was after Parliament rejected the Section 89 Independent Panel's report into the break-in at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.
What did South Africans say?
Netizens weighed in on the outcome of the judgment. Some believed the court would rule in Ramaphosa's favour.
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Konfidential said:
“He's saying this because he already told them what the decision should be. No exceptions!”
Proudlybw said:
“Does anyone really think the court won't rule in his favour? This is Africa.”
Queen Nandi said:
“Deep down, we know Chief Justice Maya is going to protect Cyril, and there's nothing we can do.”
Mario said:
“He knows the outcome already! Nothing will happen to him.”
Independent said:
“They have informed him that he is cleared.”
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za