Amapiano music producer DJ Maphorisa has taken to social media to share a stunning video of school kids jamming to his track inside a classroom

The excited pupils and their teacher were inside a classroom busting serious Amapiano moves when the clip was filmed

Social media users shared that they love the yanos moves and many said they like the teacher's energy in the short video trending online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Maphorisa has taken to his timeline to post a stunning video of school kids jamming to Amapiano. The high school pupils and their teacher were in class getting down to the Izolo hitmaker's banging song.

DJ Maphorisa posted a stunning clip pf school pupils dancing to Amapiano. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

At the time of publishing, the video had been viewed over 109 000 times. Taking to Twitter, DJ Maphorisa captioned his post:

"We moving."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media users took to the yanos producer's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the cool clip. Many said they love it while others shared their thoughts on the kids' teacher who also took part in the form dance:

@UncleMalcom said:

"Love this. I want to go back to school again tertiary is so so boring."

@Miss_Zandy wrote:

"Le Mevrou is within."

@noluthando_u commented:

"Mam for me."

@khumbuh_kay said:

"Gotta love this teacher's energy."

MacG allegedly promises to throw hands at DJ Maphorisa

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MacG has allegedly promised to throw hands at DJ Maphorisa when they bump into each other. The podcaster apparently made the threats in the latest episode of Podcast and Chill.

MacG and Phori are beefing after MacG accused the latter of being a gatekeeper in the music industry. He was about to drop his Amapiano EP when he made the accusations against DJ Maphorisa.

Taking to Twitter, popular tweep @ThisIsColbert posted a clip of MacG and his crew discussing Phori and Cassper Nyovest's beef with the podcaster. He captioned the video:

" 'I will fcvk him up man!' MacG promises Maphorisa warm hands as he assures Chilers nothing will happen even if he bumps into Phori, and/or Cassper Nyovest."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News