Mr Smeg, a popular Twitter user, posted a question on his timeline that got Mzansi people talking and thinking deeply about Mzansi celebrities

The post asked netizens to name the most down-to-earth South African celebrities, and people flocked to the comments section to name their faves

Big Zulu, Proverb, and Robot Boii received the most votes, with their fans stating why they believe they are humble

Big Zulu, ProVerb and Robot Boii were voted as the most humble South African celebrities in a Twitter poll. Image: @robot_boii, @proverbmusic and @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Twitter is buzzing after one of its most popular users posed the most contentious question about South African celebrities.

Michael Bucwa, also known as Mr Smeg, took to his social media page to ask his one million followers who they thought was the most down-to-earth Mzansi celebrity.

"Which celebrity is the most down to earth ?"

Mr Smeg posed the following question on Twitter:

As expected from Smeg's large following, they flocked to the comments section to list all the celebrities they believe are humble.

Big Zulu unexpectedly made the list and was among the most mentioned in the comments, despite recently releasing a diss track called 150 Bars that destroyed nearly every rapper in South Africa.

Many people praised Nkabi for always making time to pose for photos with his fans, despite running important errands in public.

ProVerb, the host of Idols SA, gave Big Zulu a run for his money when his fans came out to applaud him. Netizens felt that despite being in the industry for a long time and remaining grounded, Pro does not receive enough recognition for his efforts.

"Proverb.....he deserves his flowers while he still alive!"

Robot Boii, a Mzansi dancer and singer, also appeared in the comments section. Fans praised the Salary Salary hitmaker for going above and beyond for his fans even in unfavourable conditions or situations.

"@Robot_Boii I bumped into him at St Tropez. He was very kind and even agree to take pic with us"

Other Tweeps name their faves

@tshepho_malema said:

"Believe it or not @Julius_S_Malema"

@zothanimpendulo shared:

"@intabayasedubai besides him being from my village, he's such a humble and cool guy ♥️"

@RemedyRomance posted:

"Zahara, Mandla Spikiri, Dj Ganyani, who else? I met Casper before he became a millionaire. He was a cool young man. Simphiwe Chabalala, Marks Maponyane. There are many, but Mandla Spikiri is such a cool grootman. So easygoing."

@moloi_phaladi replied:

"Kwesta Darka / Pharrell Williams"

