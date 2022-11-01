A young man wowed peeps online with some fire bars he spat in an effortless freestyle he did that peeps applauded

Hip-hop is quite a popular genre within South Africa, even though it doesn't go toe to toe with amapiano at parties

Mzansi peeps had a whole discussion about the gent's ability to rap, with some comparing him to a famous SA rapper

A young gent showed off his amazing rapping ability and spat some sick bars in an effortless freestyle with a mesmerising flow.

A gifted gent spat some hot bars in an effortless freestyle Mzansi kept talking about. Images: @Ta_Fitty/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Ta_Fitty shared the video online, but the clip belongs to tonydagreatt on TikTok, where it almost racked up 150 thousand page views. The Twitter post where it was originally uploaded also received much attention from rap fans.

The genre has always been popular in the country, with the likes of rappers such as AKA, K.O and Big Zulu making waves in the more popular amapiano climate that runs rampant in South Africa.

What makes the man truly talented is being able to rap in a rhythmic way without making any mistakes while still dishing out stank face-inducing lyrics. Peeps loved the talent he showed and compared him to Okmalumecoolkat. See the responses below:

@nathieez said:

"A talented upcoming artist, it’s sad to see that he is already in that alcohol Dependence culture..."

@XoloMeer mentioned:

"Flow like malumekoolkat."

@Mfanakagogo13 shared:

"We like the same content. Saved this video last week. And I like the that he is from my hometown."

@Tshepomas_ posted:

@Madzalaetic commented:

"He is doing what we thought Okmalumkoolkat will eventually do ‍♂️‍♂️"

@Nceh_Kubheka said:

"The guy is very good I once interview him on my show he also have dope music You can go check he’s music as Tony Diamond "

@ThisKg mentioned:

"The flow as well "

@fanele065 shared:

"The guy behind approve him."

