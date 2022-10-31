A stunning couple danced their heart away at a wedding and gave off lite marriage vibes while doing so

The bride and groom dance at such a ceremony is very heartfelt and important, but this one had a more groovy twist to it

Peeps loved the video and made some witty comments on the ability of the couple to boogie together

A stunning couple put on a fantastic show at their wedding and pulled out some lit dance moves to start off a vibey marriage.

A couple boogied their hearts away by busting lit moves at their wedding, and Mzansi peeps adored it. Images: @Kim_Laura1/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Kim_Laura1 posted the clip online and quickly engaged with wise-cracking peeps making tongue-in-cheek comments about the dancing in the video. The Twitter post also drew netizens interested in the lit nature of the dancing.

The couple starts out standing straight together but then enters the dance floor in groovy sync. They bust moves while walking to the center of it and then face each other while continuing their rhythmic display.

The vibes don't stop for the entire video, and the couple's collective vibey nature continues throughout. The bride is even more impressive because of the lovely dress she boogied in, which didn't hinder any of her movements.

Peeps had a lot of cheeky jokes and humor to share but loved it overall. See the comment below:

@tracy_mphahlele said:

"Too much going on here as ba Ga Mphahlele re ka se kgone "

@Emily_Tshego commented:

"When you meet @ groove, groove @ your wedding maaan!"

@busand00bs mentioned:

"The thought that if i were to do this i will do it with someone's baby mama makes me wanna get out more "

@ItsReallyAya shared:

"They definitely met at groove."

@NtoampeGraham posted:

"It's beautiful indeed."

@Mjulumba said:

"Energy level of Makoti wow "

@Modirwa_II mentioned:

"This is soo beautiful."

@darkpluto003 commented:

"It will end in tears trust me "

