Wife of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune took to social media to share her latest snaps

Sphelele Makhunga posted images of herself looking gorgeous in a soccer jersey with her husband’s number on it

The mother of two’s Instagram followers flooded her appealing post with love and adoring compliments

Sphelele Makhunga believes in her man and it is the sweetest thing to witness.

Itu Khune's stunning wife Sphelele Makhunga supported him in the cutest way. Image: @laaylaymak/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The soccer wife recently posted photos of herself looking gorgeous in a Kaizer Chiefs soccer jersey, rocking her husband’s, Itumeleng Khune, number 32 with the wording “Mma Khune”. She completed the look with a tight pair of skinny jeans and black leather ankle boots.

The mother of two captioned the Instagram post:

“Love & Peace : @itukhune32 .”

Sphelele always looks good and her followers know it. Many flocked in on the post to shower Mma Khune with compliments and sweet messages.

itukhune32 said:

“Hau suka Madoda our Lucky Charm #32 ✌.”

king.mireku_ii reacted:

“Are you sure you’re a mother of 2?…. Because ❤️.”

leletinkosi_sa responded:

“Lalela!!!! Ngyakthanda Mina.”

Nomavuso shared:

“Chiefs always score when you are at the stadium, our lady charm.”

mass_rams wrote:

“I told you guys on Tuesday that you will win the Derby, you and Andile and Itu couldn't, believe me, .”

Blackveemk said:

“Hai kabi I love you laayla.. But I chiefs ayiyi kuFinal#MTN8.”

Smangaaries commented:

“I knew we going to win when seeing u on your way to stadium then I started counting 3 points to khosination ❤️.”

Loved up Itu Khune admires his supportive and stunning wifey with fire picture

In another story, Briefly News reported that Sphelele Makhunga is the gorgeous, independent, supportive, and loving wife of Itumeleng Issac Khune. Itu does not miss a moment to gush over his wifey, and Mzansi loves it.

Having a strong woman by his side like Sphe leaves Itu a proud and grateful man. She is always there to support him in everything that he does.

Taking to Twitter, Itu shared a gorgeous snap of his wife while letting the world know that he hit the jackpot when he married her. Their love is infectious!

Source: Briefly News