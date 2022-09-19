Itumeleng Issac Khune and his gorgeous wife Sphelele Makhunga got Mznais peeps swooning over their love

Sharing a stunning picture of Sphelele online, Itu reminded the world of how gorgeous his wife really is

Fans flooded the comment section, agreeing with Itu and pointing out how incredible their marriage is

Sphelele Makhunga is the gorgeous, independent, supportive and loving wife of Itumeleng Issac Khune. Itu does not miss a moment to gush over his wifey, and Mzansi love it.

Itumeleng Issac Khune loves his wife Sphe, and Mznasi loves the couple's energy. Image: Twitter / Itumeleng Issac Khune

Source: Instagram

Having a strong woman by his side like Sphe leaves Itu a proud and grateful man. She is always there to support him in everything that he does.

Taking to Twitter, Itu shared a gorgeous snap of his wife while letting the world know that he hit the jackpot when he married her. Their love is infectious!

“Haai maan @Laaylaymak7”

The people of Mzansi swoon over Itu and Sphe’s awesome love

Itu and Sphe are one of Mzansi’s favourite celeb couples. The way they love and support one another is inspiring; people just can’t get enough of them. Peeps agreed with Itu, he’s a lucky man.

Take a look at some of the cute comments:

@tshepo_maphepha said:

“You got a beautiful wife mate ”

@mshini__ said:

“Miss Khune looking spectacular! In football terms, 100% ball distribution.”

@ilpatlonewolf said:

“You are one of the reasons I wanna get married and settle down man, y'all are pure marriage vibes. ”

@MabaleBrian said:

“Fact this woman mother of your Children keeps you happy and I love it, a happy family man is a healthy family man.✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️”

@Larry09946851 said:

“She's beautiful & also has the brains. You've really gotten yourself a jackpot here. No scandals & funny businesses whatsoever❤️”

