Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele showed off her stunning dress on the gram, and peeps couldn't help but stan the gorgeous garb

The dress itself seems like it draws influence from a lot of traditional African clothes, which include bright colours and defined geometry

Peeps adored the snazzy attire and complimented the famous soccer star's wife for her amazing look

If there's one thing you have to know about Itumeleng Khune's wife is that she has slick taste in style. Sphelele took the internet by storm with snaps of a gorgeous dress that peeps across Mzansi adored.

Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele wowed folks online with her amazing outfit. Images: laaylaymak/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

maKhune boasts quite a large following on Instagram, where she decided to reveal the lovely pics to the world.

The dress in question seems as if it draws influence from traditional African colours and shapes found in the clothing. The bright orange colour meshes quite well with the more subtle yellows, while the blue gives it a nice kick to shake things up.

All the colours are encompassed within large rectangular stripes that converge and diverge into one another. Unsurprisingly, a quick look at her social media account will show that she has quite exquisite taste in style.

The South African fashion industry also has plans to expand. According to PR Newswire, major retailers are interested in increasing the amount of locally made clothes from 50% to 65%.

South Africans loved the stunning outfit and praised Sphelele for her wonderful look. See the responses below:

lisamchunu said:

" lmama lomkhandlu looking amazing!"

simonkgapa mentioned:

"Umama we Bandla!"

kholofelomanoko commented:

"Mrs Khune mahn "

goddess_minaj15 posted:

"Always so gorgeous Mamakhe "

noltando_bee shared:

"Looking pretty mommy ❤️"

rebecca_mailatloubatla said:

"Wowww looking beautiful "

nomasonto_mhlongo mentioned:

"This dress on you... ❤️"

hlengi_golden commented:

"You look absolutely stunning "

