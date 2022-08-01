Sphelele Makhunga is loving having her little family of four go on outings and spend quality time together

Itu Khune took his family to work for a day filled with fun and Sphe shared some pictures on social media

Fans cannot get enough of Sphe and Itu and their two beautiful princesses, they are definitely a Mzansi fave

Itu Khune and Sphelele Makhunga have made the most beautiful little celeb fam. This past weekend they went and spent some time at the soccer field and the girls got to see what their daddy does.

Itu Khune and Sphelele Makhunga took the girls to daddy's work for a fun-filled family day. Image: Instagram / @laaylaymak

Source: Instagram

While Itu and Sphe have had their ups and downs, there is no denying that they are now a strong unit. The people of Mzansi love them.

Sphe took to Instagram with some adorable pictures of the family on an outing they took to the soccer field over the weekend. A day at daddy’s work.

Amogelang Zenande, the eldest princess, looked as if she had the best time with the clown and jumping castle while Lesedi Ziyanda, the youngest, just chilled in the pram with mom.

Itu and Sphe fans flooded the comment section

Fans cannot get enough of this little fam. Seeing the girls growing and the love between Itu and Sphe blossoming, people’s hearts were bursting.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@makhmalo_s said:

“Matiisetso a motlebeautiful family ❤️”

@thokzy_tee said:

“Love the gains mommy and y'all are looking beautiful ”

@rifumo_wealthy said:

“You are more than blessed ❤️I love you to the moon and the back.”

@miracle_girl_charisma said:

“My lovely family❤️❤️Iove you guys.”

