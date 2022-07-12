Sbahle Mpisane has finally shared the real reason behind why she broke up with soccer star Itumeleng Khune

The fitness influencer Sbahle Mpisane had previously spun tales about amnesia when she had to explain her split from Itumeleng Khune

Sbahle Mpisane shared the truth about what happened between herself and Itumeleng Khune after her 2018 tragic car accident

Sbahle Mpisane and her then-boyfriend Itumeleng Khune caused much speculation when they broke up after her car accident. The influencer set the record straight in an interview, opening up about her breakup.

Fitness influencer Sbahle Mpisane decided to finally tell the truth that she never forgot Itumeleng Khune when they broke up. Image: Instagram /@sbahle-mpisane/@itukhune32

Sbahle Mpisane previously said that she suffered memory loss after her car accident. Sbahle provided this explanation for her breakup with soccer Star Itumeleng Khune.

Sbahle Mpisane explains her amnesia facade about Itumeleng Khune

According to The South African, Sbahle said in an Instagram live video that she had not tried to fic her relationship with the soccer star, Itu Khune, after her accident.

Sbahle then admitted that she was not telling the truth when she said she had suffered from amnesia. She said:

"Obviously, I do remember him. I spoke to him every day whilst in hospital. He would come to visit me a lot. We were cool. I was just fooling you [the public]”.

Sbahle concluded by saying that she and Itumeleng Khune are on good terms. The fitness influencer has managed to move on with her life.

Fans support Sbahle Mpisane through her recovery

Supporters continue to show Sbahle support as he has returned to social media. The star is constantly sharing her lifestyle with loyal followers.

@thandani_coachlakhe commented:

"Babe you back is on "

@geofrey1787 commented:

"You are amazing darl "

@lumkilengcwabe commented:

"Always well groomed for my liking and 100% appreciation ❤️"

@te.ra3530 commented:

"You always on point ke wena darling "

@siphenathihasane_ commented:

"great progress"

@skinrenewalsa commented:

"So great to see someone so dedicated to reach their goals, it's a privilege cheap firewood house."

"My baby girl right there": MaMkhize boosts daughter Sbahle for sharing healing

Briefly News previously reported that fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane took to Instagram on Tuesday this week to let her fans know that she is working on a YouTube series where she will be opening up about her tragic car accident that occurred in 2018. The accident happened in Margeret Mncandi Avenue, Durban, KZN.

Soccer star Itumeleng Khune's ex-girlfriend shared a video snippet of her YouTube series where she's seen having a sit-down conversation with Entertainment YouTuber, Owami Netshivhazwaulu. Sbahle captioned the video with touching words and said she is happy to share the project with her fans and that she is ready to open up about the car accident.

