An elderly lady took her turn doing a trolley dash, and there was a lot of pressure as spectators who were gathered around her

The older woman amassed viral attention from viewers who gave their honest review of everything that she snagged without paying

South Africans chimed in with their ideas on ways to make the trolley dash competition more inclusive for the elderly

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Gogo did her best in the trolley dash in a TikTok video. Image: @bongibalitimantakana

Source: UGC

A video on TikTok posted on 24 May 2026, of a grandmother's attempt at a trolley dash, fascinated South Africans. People were eager to see if the older man got her money's worth when given the opportunity. Online viewers typically have high expectations for what makes for a successful trolley dash, and a gogo who took on the challenge in the past disappointed Mzansi.

The choices that an elderly woman @bongibalitimantakana made during her trolley dash made viewers wish they could have helped her. To her credit, she was able to get some worthwhile items, from fruits to protein, into her trolley within the time limit. The gogo's biggest challenge was strength when lifting heavy items and speed getting around the store, but she walked away with a decently filled trolley. Watch the video below:

SA split over trolley dash by gogo

Online users commented on the video, convinced that elderly people should have their own version of the competition. Viewers felt the competition was not fair for the elderly. It was obvious that the older woman needed more strength and speed to effectively take advantage of the challenge. Others appreciated the choices, seeing it as the gogo's restraint from greed, by only taking products she regularly uses. Read the comments below:

South Africans are passionate critics of trolley dashes. Image: Paulseling / Pexels

Source: UGC

user6916700844403 commented:

"Showed it to my grandmother 😭😂😂she was shouting."

qhawekazi001 shared:

"I think there should be at least one youngster who helps out old people in this competition."

God’s Favourite🦋 said:

"They must give Gogo’s more minutes, she can’t run and the time is too short for her."

Mutshutshu_M_author remarked:

" One lesson I learned. Don't be greedy just because they said you can take anything. She took what she needed.,Very proud of you, Magogo, and may your wisdom be shared."

Helly_b_ added:

"Do they explain to bo gogo? Ke nale stress or maybe ke anger, I wanna blame someone."

Tshepiso Ledwaba commented:

"The problem with these grandmas is that they want to do normal shopping, just a little bit faster 😭"

Tshepo03 was amused:

"😂😂😂 I didn’t know I had anxiety until I saw Gogo/"

F L O W B E A T S 🇿🇦 applauded:

"I’m glad Gogo took the oranges. Never leave vitamin C behind in winter."

Other Briefly News stories about trolley dashes

A woman impressed the entire nation after making all the right choices in her trolley Dash in a tiktok video.

South Africans were impressed by a strategic woman who knew exactly what to get for free so that his family would not need to go shopping for months.

Another man had a completely different strategy as he headed to the electronics section in the supermarket after winning a trolley dash.

Source: Briefly News