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"So Much Wisdom": Elderly Woman's Trolley Dash Captivates South Africa in TikTok Video
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"So Much Wisdom": Elderly Woman's Trolley Dash Captivates South Africa in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • An elderly lady took her turn doing a trolley dash, and there was a lot of pressure as spectators who were gathered around her
  • The older woman amassed viral attention from viewers who gave their honest review of everything that she snagged without paying
  • South Africans chimed in with their ideas on ways to make the trolley dash competition more inclusive for the elderly

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Gogo does her best in trolley dash in TikTok video
Gogo did her best in the trolley dash in a TikTok video. Image: @bongibalitimantakana
Source: UGC

A video on TikTok posted on 24 May 2026, of a grandmother's attempt at a trolley dash, fascinated South Africans. People were eager to see if the older man got her money's worth when given the opportunity. Online viewers typically have high expectations for what makes for a successful trolley dash, and a gogo who took on the challenge in the past disappointed Mzansi.

The choices that an elderly woman @bongibalitimantakana made during her trolley dash made viewers wish they could have helped her. To her credit, she was able to get some worthwhile items, from fruits to protein, into her trolley within the time limit. The gogo's biggest challenge was strength when lifting heavy items and speed getting around the store, but she walked away with a decently filled trolley. Watch the video below:

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SA split over trolley dash by gogo

Online users commented on the video, convinced that elderly people should have their own version of the competition. Viewers felt the competition was not fair for the elderly. It was obvious that the older woman needed more strength and speed to effectively take advantage of the challenge. Others appreciated the choices, seeing it as the gogo's restraint from greed, by only taking products she regularly uses. Read the comments below:

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South Africans are passionate critics of trolley dashes
South Africans are passionate critics of trolley dashes. Image: Paulseling / Pexels
Source: UGC

user6916700844403 commented:

"Showed it to my grandmother 😭😂😂she was shouting."

qhawekazi001 shared:

"I think there should be at least one youngster who helps out old people in this competition."

God’s Favourite🦋 said:

"They must give Gogo’s more minutes, she can’t run and the time is too short for her."

Mutshutshu_M_author remarked:

" One lesson I learned. Don't be greedy just because they said you can take anything. She took what she needed.,Very proud of you, Magogo, and may your wisdom be shared."

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Helly_b_ added:

"Do they explain to bo gogo? Ke nale stress or maybe ke anger, I wanna blame someone."

Tshepiso Ledwaba commented:

"The problem with these grandmas is that they want to do normal shopping, just a little bit faster 😭"

Tshepo03 was amused:

"😂😂😂 I didn’t know I had anxiety until I saw Gogo/"

F L O W B E A T S 🇿🇦 applauded:

"I’m glad Gogo took the oranges. Never leave vitamin C behind in winter."

Other Briefly News stories about trolley dashes

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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