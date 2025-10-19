A man who did a trolley dash went viral for the interesting choices he made during the competition

The man seemed to have had a strategy in mind as he wasted no time filling up the shopping cart

South Africans were divided after seeing the picks the man made after getting the opportunity to get anything for free

A TikTok video showed a man doing the most during a trolley dash. The man was not thinking about food when he took part in the competition, as he headed to the appliances section.

The video of the man's trolley dash received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video, and some were puzzled by the man's strategy.

A TikTok video shared by @newsnexussa, a man looked ready to take on a trolley challenge. When his timer started, he rushed to get the kitchen appliances. He piled multiple six air fryers into his trolley. The man did not bother to try and get pantry staple items. He was completely focused on getting as many air fryers as possible. He also managed to grab two kettles and a heater.

South Africa divided over trolley dash

People were full of questions because the man had no intention of getting any free food. Some criticised the man for skipping over all the food. Many figured he wanted to sell the air fryers and kettles. On average, air fryers can cost from R800 or more, depending on their size and features. Watch the video of the man's trolley dash below:

JulzPhora guessed what the man would do:

"He's gonna sell them."





𝐇𝕻 🇿🇦 was amused by the man's trolley dash choice:

"They said anything right, so take the cash registers/tills 😅"

jobs.za was impressed by the man's picks:

"Thats a heist😭😭 after him terms and conditions will apply 🤣🤣"

Babyrose could imagine the effect of the man's trolley dash:

"Monday meeting Agenda: electrical appliances to be removed from trolley dash competition 😁😁"

wwww was impressed by the man:

"He is smart, but who is going to buy those from him?"



Coco_Nut 🌈 was amused by the video:

"Knowing this country, they are going to say the competition only applies to food not appliances 😂"

Koko Wa Tenda applauded the man:

"The shop didn’t see this one coming😂🙆🙆"

TatendaIshe could see the man's vision:

"He's very business-minded."

Bulelani Zayve Pukuza applauded the man:

He's correct if 1 airfrie is worth 999. So at least he took six, so R6000 including those kettles. better than food."

