A local woman experienced a host's worst nightmare when most of the guests she invited didn't pitch up to a party she was hosting in September. TikTok user @thatohatsi65 shared the video on 3 September 2025, and the clip went viral, getting over 60,000 views and more than 6,000 reactions as many related to her situation.

In the video, three women, including the video poster, can be seen on the dance floor. The three women are wearing matching pink dresses, dancing in front of a pink and white backdrop. However, a text inlay on the video states that the young woman invited 10 people to her party. Eight of them had RSVP'd saying they would definitely come for her party, but, when the day arrived and the party began, only two guests showed up.

The text inlay shows the woman's disappointment but as can be seen from the video, the trio made the best of the situation, turning the moment into a celebration of their friendship.

Netizens react to the party disappointment

Social media users flooded the comments with their messages of support and some of them even gave encouraging suggestions where they stated that if ever she was throwing a party they would love to join.

@Dr Mupfumedzanyi wrote:

"Yall have 10 friends to invite? 😭😂 I only have two to invite."

@Itumelengmollo shared:

"I invited 10 ppl last month, no one showed up last night 😹💔😮‍💨"

@KMore@21 offered:

"Next time, invite me 🔥I have friends who are down for whatever 👌👌😘"

@nomfundo shange said:

"Next time, invite me. I will show up."

@Paulinah🎀 gushed:

"I love how they respected the theme and showed up🥰"

@Mr Moloto added:

"And those ones are your real friends ❤️❤️🔥Keep them🥰🥰."

Why RSVPs are important

TikToker @thatohatsi65's unfortunate experience shows an uncommon problem with event planning. An RSVP comes from a French word which means 'please respond'. It's meant to help hosts to plan an event properly. For this reason when people confirm that they are coming, a planner will be able to arrange the right amount of food and drinks as well as space for the event.

When it comes to how an RSVP can affect an event, according to experts at the RSVP Agency, when someone agrees to come for an event but does not show up for it, this can put the host in a difficult situation. It's important that people who respond to an RSVP and should their situation change when it comes to the time of the event, contact the planner and inform them that they are unable to attend.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

