A woman shared an emotional video of her mother's first birthday ever, surprising her with lavish decorations and a throne to celebrate her 48 years of life

The heartwarming clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, where it went viral, deeply touching thousands of viewers

Social media users were moved, declaring that the daughter had healed her mother's 'inner child' and wishing her abundant blessings

A loving daughter threw her mother a first birthday ever, marking her 48th birthday a memorable one. Image: @itsjust_boothang

Source: TikTok

A daughter’s beautiful gesture to celebrate her mother’s 48th birthday, her very first party, resonated powerfully across social media.

The moving clip, shared on TikTok by @itsjust_boothang, gained massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who praised the daughter and loved the mom's evident appreciation.

The video starts with the daughter, TikTok user @itsjust_boothang, waiting outside the yard for her mother's car. As soon as the car stopped, the daughter rushed to open the door, carefully helping her blindfolded mother out of the vehicle. As soon as the mom saw the elaborate decorations in her yard, she immediately ran up the street, overcome with emotion.

The birthday surprise overwhelms the mom

She had to be gently chased and stopped by people who returned her to the main yard. The mother continued to cry as she moved past the gorgeously decorated table, following the drapings toward the throne where she, as the guest of honour, was meant to sit. The area was adorned with balloons and beautiful gold chairs to match the theme of the day. The daughter captioned the post, expressing pride that she got the exact emotional reaction she wanted from her mother after being the one to throw her first birthday party at the age of 48.

Social media users praised the daughter for the gesture and wished the mom a happy birthday. Image: @itsjust_boothang

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the surprise with love

The clip garnered 850K views, 64K likes, and 1.4K comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the daughter's love and appreciation for her mother. Many viewers praised the daughter for going all out for her mother, promising her blessings in return.

Some reminded the daughter how lucky she was to be still able to celebrate her mother while she was still living. Others said that the mom's child was healed, suggesting the moment would forever be cemented in her memory.

User @Leiigh said:

"You know when you've never been celebrated, but you always celebrate everyone 😍😭yoh this is beautiful man❤."

User @king_ shared:

"Her inner child is healed."

User @NailsbySi added:

"May your cup overflow. What you did will bring you blessings, my dear."

User @Lady_Jay said:

"Beautiful sisi, kuyangcomeka (this is commendable)🥰🔥🥂🥹. Keep showing her how much you appreciate her. I wish my mom were still around, ngzomenzela okuhle nam (I would do the same for her) 🕊️😥."

User @kay commented:

"Oh! May you be blessed🤗.To be able to celebrate your mom when she is healthy and alive is a blessing. What does it help to have extravagant funerals rather than let the living know how much they mean to you❤️Happy birthday, ma!"

User @NalediModise shared:

"You did great, Bambi ❤️🔥, I hope she had a blast."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about

A heartwarming video captured a teacher running out of her class after arriving at a delightful birthday surprise from her learners.

A young woman shared a beautiful video of a surprise she threw for her man, which included his and her favourite snacks and cakes, set up on their bed.

A mother shared a heartwarming video of his son's joyful reaction to being surprised with a box of Kellogg's Coco-Pops on his birthday, moving many users online.

Source: Briefly News