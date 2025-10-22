A daughter filmed a hilarious video of her mother trying seafood for the first time, who accidentally ate the shell of a mussel and the entire prawn, including its tail and head

The entertaining clip was shared on TikTok, where it went viral and sparked widespread amusement across social media

Social media users expressed love for the mom’s adventurous spirit and defended her, joking that the post made their entire day

A mom's seafood platter experience at Ocean Basket amused online viewers. Image: @xolo3381

A young woman’s video of her mother’s first-time encounter with seafood captured the attention of social media users, turning a simple meal into a hilarious, viral moment.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @xolo3381, was met with amusement and affection from thousands of viewers who were entertained by the mom.

The mother was treated by her daughter, TikTok user @xolo3381, to an Ocean Basket meal, which included a lavish seafood platter. The comedy began when the mom held up a mussel and proceeded to put the entire thing, shell and all, into her mouth. The daughter, shocked, intervened just as her mom started chewing, telling her that she should eat it without a shell. The mom, shocked, took out what remained of the shell.

The mom tries out the Ocean Basket seafood platter

Undeterred by the mussel mishap, the mom moved on to try the prawns. Using a fork and knife, she tried one, consuming the entire thing: shell, head, and tail. The clip then transitioned to show the mom sitting with her hands folded, looking satisfied but slightly puzzled, prompting the daughter to turn the camera toward herself to capture her amusement.

Many viewers thanked the daughter for spoiling her mother and getting her to try new things. Image: @xolo3381

SA reacts to the mom’s video

The video went viral, gaining 3.2M views, 171K likes and 5.8K comments from social media users who were entertained by the mom’s determination to try new things. Many viewers expressed their love for the mother and defended her shell-eating technique, saying there were a surprising number of people who do the same thing with prawns. Some were excited to see the mom exploring new foods, thanking the young lady for spoiling her. Others found the video funnier with every moment, noting that the mom’s sincerity made their day.

User @Nokulunga Gqola said:

"You've just made my day, shem 😂."

User @Skhumba ka Mthethwa teased:

"This is exactly like my mom. You can't trust them with their big gold earrings, gold watch and gold three-piece wedding rings, aboSarafina (our Sarafinas). Bantu education never loved us😂."

User @Guy is a Brownie shared:

"She's so adorable🥰🙏. I'm glad she's experiencing some things for the first time."

User @New Beginnings added:

"Let her experience everything."

User @thatbiggent commented:

"I can’t be the only one who finds that cute😭. It's like a baby eating something new for the first time."

User @MaMkhizesaid:

"It gets funnier every time I come back and watch it."

Watch the TikTok videos below:

