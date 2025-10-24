A heartwarming video captured a three-year-old boy confidently singing the entire national anthem, creating his own adorable version of the Xhosa/Zulu, Sotho, and Afrikaans verses

The precious clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, garnering hundreds of comments from a delighted and moved online audience

Social media users were charmed by the toddler’s confidence and infectious patriotism, calling his performance the most fun version of the anthem.

A video of a young boy's passionate attempt to sing the South African national anthem captured the hearts of social media users, who praised him for his efforts and loved his confidence.

The charming clip, shared on TikTok by @jhene_nel, showcased a moment of pure, unconcealed national pride, something that moved the online community

The video shared by the mom, TikTok user @jhene_nel features the little boy giving a spirited performance of the national anthem at home, cheered on by his mom. Despite being only three years old and his speech not being fully developed, he sang the Xhosa/Zulu part with great effort and accuracy.

The toddler sings the national anthem

Motivated by his mom, he moved into the Sotho part, where the challenge became evident. He struggled slightly, humorously making up a few of his own cute words to fill in the gaps. The Afrikaans part also proved to be a hurdle, but the little warrior pressed on with unwavering confidence. His sheer determination and proud expressions overshadowed the occasional mispronounced word.

The English section of the anthem also presented its difficulties, yet the toddler remained confident. When it came to the key line, “In South Africa our land," he loudly sang, “In South Africa Oh yeah,” a passionate substitution that only added to the charm of the performance.

SA loves the confident toddler

The clip went viral, leaving social media users in stitches and drawing over 1K positive comments from viewers who enjoyed the little boy’s performance. Many users shared that they needed his unique rendition on Spotify, declaring his version of the national anthem the most fun they had ever heard. Some empathised with his language struggles, admitting that they, too, often struggle with the Afrikaans and Sotho parts. Others shared positive predictions, jokingly saying he would be a future president, as his love for Mzansi was undeniable and infectious.

User @Qaza18 commented:

"He just couldn't wait for the last part oyeeee❤😁. God heard this prayer, my angel. At 5 years, you would have perfected it 💋."

User @Eli Afrikha🇿🇦 said:

"🤣 Sesotho and Afrikaans are killing us too. We do not judge boyzin. We are also struggling as old as we are. "

User @PatrizioDee added:

"The happiest and most handsome boy🥰. We are proud of you🫡."

User @Lilly Ngoma joked:

"I prefer this remix, he’s consistent 😂❤️."

User @mathabo12 shared:

"He's gonna be a president 🥰."

User @Lee said:

"Kids say whatever they hear. If he hears bololwayo, he will say it. He is so adorable 🥰❤."

