Three UK podcasters shared a video reacting with sympathy and amusement to an edited clip of former President Jacob Zuma struggling with English pronunciation during a 2015 speech

The entertaining video, shared on TikTok, went viral, sparking humorous debate among South Africans who jokingly said that our videos were supposed to be a national secret

Social media users clarified that the footage was partly edited for comedic relief and celebrated the former president's famous ability to find humour in public situations

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of three UK podcatsers reacted with shock to an edited video of Jacob Zuma. Image: jamesu

Source: TikTok

A video of three UK podcasters reacting to an edited clip of former president Jacob Zuma struggling with English pronunciation during a 2015 speech went viral, sparking humorous debates among South Africans

The clip, shared on TikTok by @jamesui2, sparked a wave of laughter and banter among viewers who commented, saying the real video was even funnier.

The video, shared by TikTok by @jamesui2, starts with the three men reacting to an old, heavily edited clip of the former president’s October 2015 speech. The original, well-known moment involved Zuma humorously reacting to his own struggle to read out a large number written in millions. The clip, however, that the podcasters viewed was edited to feature the viral joke where the former president appears to repeatedly butcher the phrase “in the beginning,” instead saying, “in the beninging.”

An old clip of Jacob Zuma resurfaces, edited

The UK podcasters, unfamiliar with the original context or Zuma’s signature voice, were both amused by the chaos and sympathetic to his apparent struggle with English pronunciation. They also found his famous signature dance move entertaining, which he performed in the original speech after realising his difficulty.

SA reacts to the old resurfaced clip

The comments section was quickly flooded with humorous reactions from South African social media users, who found the video amusing, particularly due to its historical context. Many viewers joked that the footage was supposed to be a national secret, adding that the world was now discovering Mzansi's content. This playful defence highlighted a shared sense of cultural humour and affection for the former president.

Other users clarified the situation for the UK gents, explaining that the video they were watching was edited for comic relief and was originally an intentional joke by the clip's original creator. They advised the podcasters that Zuma was a humorous politician and that they should find the original video where he struggles with a large number of pronunciations to witness his ability to laugh at himself.

User @Amanda commented:

"This is not what happened; it's actually worse. He could not read figures. Find the real original one, now that is a good laugh."

User @rid1 explained:

"It's edited. He didn't say it so many times."

User @@Casanova_BabyBlue joked:

"Nah, guys, this was supposed to be a national secret 😭."

User @Ogram shared:

"That was our President. he was supposed to lead our country. Do u guys understand how we were laughing as a nation? No one will understand."

User @RavishingElegance explained:

"You do know he is not the one who said that, right? He was trying to say a number when he said that, not in the beginning. The ‘beginning ‘ audio is West African."

User @missT added:

"That's not his voice, though."

Watch the TikTok video below

3 Briefly News articles UK-related articles

A UK content creator currently in Cape Town visited a Woolworths store and documented his experience in a detailed shopping haul.

A wealthy woman living in the UK had social media buzzing after claiming that she does nothing for a living and lives on generational wealth.

A South African woman living in the UK caused a stir online after walking out of a restaurant without paying, following an argument with the staff.

Source: Briefly News