“You Should Try Their Cakes”: UK Man Impressed by Woolworths Store and Goods, SA Reacts
- A UK content creator, after receiving multiple requests from his followers, visited a Woolworths Food store to document his experience in a detailed shopping haul
- The entertaining video was shared on the video-streaming platform TikTok, captivating viewers with its cultural commentary and foreign perspective on the popular South African retailer
- Social media users bragged about the quality of Woolies' food and jokingly advised the man to start using South African lingo “braai” when referring to the barbecue
A UK tourist’s guided shopping trip to a Woolworths Food store became a viral moment, sparking humorous cross-cultural commentary from social media users who loved his Mzansi content.
The clip, shared on TikTok by @two.islam, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from online viewers who were amused and advised the man on which stores to try next.
The man, currently exploring Cape Town, explained that after visiting butcheries and local the giant competitors like Checkers, his followers insisted he visit the giant retailer. Standing outside, he immediately noted how “boujee” Woolworths looked from the exterior. Inside, he was shocked by the variety of items, particularly the ice cream section, and declared that he was about to “break his bank.”
The UK tourist visits Woolies
He proceeded to pick up items for a braai, which he referred to as a barbeque, selecting potatoes, lettuce, avocado, blueberries, and sauces. He paused to praise South African produce, noting that the fruit is always fresh and tastes great. After gathering his items, he went to pay, revealing a total of £19, which led him to conclude that anyone claiming the store was cheap was mistaken.
SA loves the UK tourist’s local content
The clip gained massive views and hundreds of comments from social media users who expressed fondness for the man’s content. Many viewers playfully corrected him and suggested he call a barbecue a braai instead so that he could blend in with the locals. Some agreed with his assessment of the store’s cost, jokingly explaining that the store does not display prices because its regular shoppers are not bothered by prices. Others advised him to try Food Lovers Market next for a different shopping experience.
User @Balisa🇿🇦✨
"You seem so happy to be there, it’s satisfying to watch 😊."
User @Terrypotter2009 joked:
"Now go to Spur, my guy. Don’t forget to tell them that it’s your birthday 😭."
User @Mk.deez said:
"I'm enjoying his content as a South African."
User @ɒƹmɒH added:
"You're in South Africa now, call it braai, not barbacue 😌."
User @Abrielle Sankoloba advised:
"You should try their cakes next time."
User @lisalopia4 explained:
"No one said Woolworths is cheap. They said it's a luxury and has dairy-free items. I believe it was compared to M&S in the UK."
User @Nathier advised:
"Salaam, brother! For fresh fruit and vegetables, go to FOOD LOVERS MARKET."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za