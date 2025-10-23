A UK content creator, after receiving multiple requests from his followers, visited a Woolworths Food store to document his experience in a detailed shopping haul

The entertaining video was shared on the video-streaming platform TikTok, captivating viewers with its cultural commentary and foreign perspective on the popular South African retailer

Social media users bragged about the quality of Woolies' food and jokingly advised the man to start using South African lingo “braai” when referring to the barbecue

A UK tourist visiting Cape Town was impressed by a local Woolworths store and their food after being advised to try it out. Image: @two.islam

Source: TikTok

A UK tourist’s guided shopping trip to a Woolworths Food store became a viral moment, sparking humorous cross-cultural commentary from social media users who loved his Mzansi content.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @two.islam, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from online viewers who were amused and advised the man on which stores to try next.

The man, currently exploring Cape Town, explained that after visiting butcheries and local the giant competitors like Checkers, his followers insisted he visit the giant retailer. Standing outside, he immediately noted how “boujee” Woolworths looked from the exterior. Inside, he was shocked by the variety of items, particularly the ice cream section, and declared that he was about to “break his bank.”

The UK tourist visits Woolies

He proceeded to pick up items for a braai, which he referred to as a barbeque, selecting potatoes, lettuce, avocado, blueberries, and sauces. He paused to praise South African produce, noting that the fruit is always fresh and tastes great. After gathering his items, he went to pay, revealing a total of £19, which led him to conclude that anyone claiming the store was cheap was mistaken.

Social media users were happy that the man was enjoying his stay in Cape Town. Image: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

SA loves the UK tourist’s local content

The clip gained massive views and hundreds of comments from social media users who expressed fondness for the man’s content. Many viewers playfully corrected him and suggested he call a barbecue a braai instead so that he could blend in with the locals. Some agreed with his assessment of the store’s cost, jokingly explaining that the store does not display prices because its regular shoppers are not bothered by prices. Others advised him to try Food Lovers Market next for a different shopping experience.

User @Balisa🇿🇦✨

"You seem so happy to be there, it’s satisfying to watch 😊."

User @Terrypotter2009 joked:

"Now go to Spur, my guy. Don’t forget to tell them that it’s your birthday 😭."

User @Mk.deez said:

"I'm enjoying his content as a South African."

User @ɒƹmɒH added:

"You're in South Africa now, call it braai, not barbacue 😌."

User @Abrielle Sankoloba advised:

"You should try their cakes next time."

User @lisalopia4 explained:

"No one said Woolworths is cheap. They said it's a luxury and has dairy-free items. I believe it was compared to M&S in the UK."

User @Nathier advised:

"Salaam, brother! For fresh fruit and vegetables, go to FOOD LOVERS MARKET."

3 Briefly News articles about Woolworths

Woolworths, the official sponsor of the Cape Town Marathon, donated the food that was prepared for the 24,000 runners to 18 charities after its cancellation, due to bad weather.

A social media user shared a video alerting her followers to a massive 75% off on Lindt wafer chocolate at Woolies, causing an online scramble for the expensive treat.

A local woman challenged herself to get lunch for under R30 at Woolworths and came back with chicken strips and a crusty bread roll, which she enjoyed at work with coffee.

