A Shoprite employee participating in the trolley dash challenge became a viral sensation for his bizarre, all-or-nothing strategy that focused almost entirely on securing frozen chicken and cheese

The entertaining clip was shared on the video streaming platform, TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from a shocked and amused online community

Social media users were amused by his choice, with many speculating he was a spaza shop owner and praising his strategic, if unusual, approach to the one-minute dash

A local gent went straight to the fridge for chicken and cheese when he took part in the trolley dash challenge. Image: @frans_ernest

A video capturing an attempt at the Shoprite trolley dash challenge by an employee became a viral sensation, showcasing an unconventional yet thoughtful approach to grocery shopping.

The entertaining clip, shared by TikTok user @frans_enerst, was met with amusement and a debate on the possible strategies and items of importance during the trolley dash challenges.

The video, shared by TikTok user @frans_enerst, documents the one-minute dash, which allows participants to grab as many items as possible before the clock runs out. As soon as the time started, the man ran straight to the freezer section where the frozen chicken was kept.

The man fills his trolley with chicken and cheese

He moved with impressive speed, loading his trolley with 10 bags of 5kg frozen chicken. Realising his time was running out, he turned in another direction close to him, heading directly to the cheese fridge. He grabbed large blocks of cheese in massive quantities, filling up the remaining space in his trolley before running out of time.

Social media users were impressed by the man's strategic plan and showered him with praise. Image: Oscar Martin

SA debates the man’s trolley dash choices

Social media users flooded the comments section, sharing their amusement and applauding the fact that he took valuable items from the store. Many impressed viewers advised that he buy wraps and start a chicken wrap business. Some commented on his strategy, noting that people were becoming clever with the trolley dash. They argued that those who wasted time in the aisles when they were given this rare chance were likely regretting not securing high-value goods like chicken and cheese.

User @Lesego_Rapula advised:

"He should buy wraps, make chicken quesadillas, and sell 😭."

User @Earl shared:

"Chicken and cheese cost R342500.00 in total 😂. That gent is smart."

User @Tee added:

"He is clever, cheese is expensive. He can also start a chicken wrap/pizza business."

User @bernadinewhitten commented:

"People are getting clever now in this trolley dash challenge. I'm sure those who wasted when they got this chance are regretting it when they see others getting this much, with so little time."

User @Shadoe shared:

"They (Shoprite) didn't see the cheese part coming 😂. Such a huge loss."

User @Zanele_Zan said:

"Very clever, he took the most expensive items in store😂😅👏🏻."

User @josephyagas added:

"Bro already had a master plan. I can't just prove it 😂."

Watch the TikTok video below:

