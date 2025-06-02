A money-savvy woman walked into Shoprite with just R30 and somehow came out with a full lunch and dessert

She shared the experience in a TikTok video showing every item she picked for her budget meal

Social media users couldn’t believe how far she stretched R30 and called her a budgeting genius, with others asking her for money-saving tips

A money-savvy woman bought a lunch and dessert at Shoprite for R29,69. Image: @veronica_be_the1

A video of a woman on a mission to make R30 work for lunch had the internet shocked, clapping, and singing her praises.

The now-viral video was posted on her TikTok account @veronica_be_the1, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users impressed by her budgeting skills.

Woman shows off her R30 Shoprite lunch

In the video, @veronica_be_the1 walks into Shoprite with a plan and R30 in her hand. First stop, cheese slice for just R3.49. Next is a smoked chicken sausage at R5.25, followed by a soft hotdog roll for R2.99. Then she grabs a jelly and custard cup for R6.99 and a bottle of sparkling water at the same price.

With just R4.29 left, she scouts the aisle and spots a small Easter egg at R3.99 - her final item. The total reached R29.70. Everything was neatly packed, and not a cent was wasted. She got home, tasted the food, and gave her mini feast a solid thumbs up. The dessert sealed the deal.

The woman tasted her food when she got home and was impressed at how good it tasted. Image: veronica_be_the1

SA loved the woman's budgeting skills

Social media users flooded the comments section with nothing but praise for the budgeting queen. Many said they didn't know R30 could buy anything these days. Some asked her to share more budget hacks and said she was proof that you don’t need big money to eat well. Others praised Shoprite for keeping things affordable and looking out for the average person.

User @Malumz053 shared:

"I'm gonna give you my 1.5 salary, and you buy me groceries. Pay my bills and give me pocket money for the whole month 😂."

User @Nqobile Ngubane added:

"This is the type of content I need to stay within my savings plan 😭😭❤️❤️❤️. Keep them coming Tannie 😍."

User @Indlulamithi said:

"I can promise you now, it doesn't matter how much salary you earn - what's important is to manage your money properly."

User @Marley joked:

"The economy of South Africa supports single people, not families. They should have told us not to have kids; now we're broke with a bachelor's budget."

User @Erin Candlestopper added:

"Now this is how you shop."

User @simondele said:

"Ma'am! You're a smart shopper😭."

