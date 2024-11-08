A local hun had Mzansi peeps thanking her for plugging them with groceries sold at reasonable amount

The hun got the hamper from a local store popular for their low priced food items

Social media users took to the comment seton to thank the lady for the information and for showing them what the hamper consisted of

A young woman received much praise after showing TikTok users a grocery hamper worth R200. Image: @twice_2860

Food is one of the necessities that we all need in order to survive but the current economy makes it difficult for many Mzansi family to survive.

A thoughtful hun whose TikTok handle is @twice_2860 plugged social media users with a hamper sold at Shoprite that even a person who get the unemployment social grant can afford.

Unboxing the grocery ha,per

The video starts by showing the red 20L bucket written R199 hamper, with all the items inside listed on the bucket. The hun started taking out items such as noodles, salt, baked beans, tea, milk, spaghetti, rice and many more.

Mzansi shows appreciation for the plug

After watching the clip, Mzansi peeps did not hesitate to thank the lady for showing them the Shiprite combo deal. Some tried to asked if the hamper was available everywhere while others could not wait to go check for themselves.

User @🎀Buhle 🎀asked:

"So when you get there you tell them you want that combo or you just take as you see it??🥰 love this."

User @lulama_jama enquired:

"Where can I find this? My shop right doesn’t have it."

User @grumpy_villain said:

"I'm imagining a struggling grandma somewhere, gleefully unpacking these delights for her grandchildren, doing her best for them to enjoy Christmas 🥺 life."

User @Nkazimulo_Nokwanda added:

"As an NSFAS student, this will be great for the beginning of the year."

User @WitNeswiswa shared:

"Lots of groceries for January. Before I go home for holidays, I'm gonna buy this bucket."

User @kubonga mthombeni 2 said:

"Your it's a lot idont wanna lie."

