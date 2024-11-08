“Shoprite Is Doing the Lord’s Work”: Woman Shows Off R199 Grocery Hamper, SA Is Impressed
- A local hun had Mzansi peeps thanking her for plugging them with groceries sold at reasonable amount
- The hun got the hamper from a local store popular for their low priced food items
- Social media users took to the comment seton to thank the lady for the information and for showing them what the hamper consisted of
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Food is one of the necessities that we all need in order to survive but the current economy makes it difficult for many Mzansi family to survive.
A thoughtful hun whose TikTok handle is @twice_2860 plugged social media users with a hamper sold at Shoprite that even a person who get the unemployment social grant can afford.
Unboxing the grocery ha,per
The video starts by showing the red 20L bucket written R199 hamper, with all the items inside listed on the bucket. The hun started taking out items such as noodles, salt, baked beans, tea, milk, spaghetti, rice and many more.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Watch the video below:
Mzansi shows appreciation for the plug
After watching the clip, Mzansi peeps did not hesitate to thank the lady for showing them the Shiprite combo deal. Some tried to asked if the hamper was available everywhere while others could not wait to go check for themselves.
User @🎀Buhle 🎀asked:
"So when you get there you tell them you want that combo or you just take as you see it??🥰 love this."
User @lulama_jama enquired:
"Where can I find this? My shop right doesn’t have it."
User @grumpy_villain said:
"I'm imagining a struggling grandma somewhere, gleefully unpacking these delights for her grandchildren, doing her best for them to enjoy Christmas 🥺 life."
User @Nkazimulo_Nokwanda added:
"As an NSFAS student, this will be great for the beginning of the year."
User @WitNeswiswa shared:
"Lots of groceries for January. Before I go home for holidays, I'm gonna buy this bucket."
User @kubonga mthombeni 2 said:
"Your it's a lot idont wanna lie."
University student buys groceries for 10 homeless people
In another Briefly News article, a third year student touched the hearts of many social media users after buying groceries for ten struggling people.
The hun went got the items at Checkers and packaged them nicely with her boyfriend then proceeded to give people along the street as they drove.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za