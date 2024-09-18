Trust university students to know how to stretch their money when they receive their allowances

A young lady shared a video of buying groceries using her 654321 method at a leading grocery store, leaving many people impressed

Social media users took to the comment section to thank her for the plug, while others detailed they would try some of the combos she bought

A lady shared her 654321 grocery method buying from a leading local grocery store. Image @mokhusekagi

Source: TikTok

A young lady shared a video of her groceries bought using her 654321 grocery method: six vegetables, five fruits, four proteins, three carbohydrates, two sources and one fun item.

The hun shared the content on her TikTok page under the username @mokhusekagi and received positive feedback.

Getting value for money at Shoprite

In the video, @mokhusegi moves through the aisle to pick her vegetables before going to the fruit section to get a combo of four fruits valued at R50. She also takes raw fish, meat, eggs, bread, cereal, milk, and other items, pushing the final total to R585.

Watch the video below:

Social media users thank the hun for a plug

After seeing the grocery list the student had picked, the online community rushed to the comment section to share their views. Some were happy that the amount stretched far, while others promised to try the grocery store.

User @mahlako565 shared:

"I spend 400😭my stinginess doesn’t allow me to go further."

User @xolela_mabona thought of her younger years:

"Reminds me of my tertiary years🥺Ohw there's nothing I enjoyed more than grocery shopping ka R350 they sent me back home. I'll be pushing trolley like it's R1000 grocery the way engangi proud ngayo."

User @cleo.sono added::

"I’d save so much if I wasn’t picky with brands hey 😭😭."

User @nicki.bell2 expressed happiness with the content:

"New follower because of this video il definitely follow your videos and learn."

User @ntombiduze2 commented:

"🥺not me watching this knowing exactly well that I spend a R1000 on my monthly grocery 😭."

User @only_weird_guy posed a question:

"What ShopRite is this cause End Street North 😭."

University student buys food over drip

In an article previously published by Briefly News, a student shared that she chooses to buy food with her money rather than clothes like her peers.

The student showed off her grocery haul to the value of 2.5K, leaving many social media users shocked after seeing the food she bought.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News