A Joburg hairdresser received mixed reviews on a post she shared installing permanent deadlock on a client valued almost at 5K

The stylist achieves the look by sowing the 100% processed hair piece on a person's hair, regardless of its texture

The lady's video received a lot of comments from social media users who loved the hairstyle while others were by the price

A hairstylist had social media users complimenting her work after sharing a clip. Image: @be_lieve_it.beaut

Source: TikTok

A businesswoman famous for her 100% natural dreadlock installation left many social media users in awe after seeing her price tag.

The lady shared the video on her business page account under the user name @be_lieve_it.beaut.

The hairstylist is good at her job

The video shows the client's natural hair before it moves to show different parts of the hair made into mini buns to allow the implant process to run smoothly. The video cuts to the end result, revealing a gorgeous, neat hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps share their thoughts about the product and price

After watching the video and seeing the value of the gorgeous hairstyle, the online community took to the comment section to share their views.

User @lekwetsephetla was happy with the product but unhappy with the price:

"Rather let them grow freely😭. R4500 is crazy. But they look so beautiful ❤."

User @luyolo1712 shared:

"Stunning 👌...I'm just not the target market😂."

User @lihlebhebhe1 was pleased with the price:

"The sound isn't matching, what's wrong here? I think it looks great, price is also okay."

User @nkosazanak was delighted with what she was seeing:

"Paballo was right when he said people misuse sounds, this is beautiful nje."

User @sphelelemhayise4 asked:

"No, like I thought u said R450😩😩😩😩 … didn’t you mistakenly add a zero😭😭😭😭."

User @tsalamocwane plugged others:

"Nna, I paid R450 to star them in Kimberly and R300 to maintain them 🧐."

Netizens stunned by expensive faux locks hairstyle

In another Briefly News article, Mzansi peeps were shocked after seeing a video of a faux locs hairstyle costing almost 3K from Mowbray, Cape Town.

Social media users took to the comment section to joke about the price, as many shared that it was too much.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News