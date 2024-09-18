“This One Can Definitely Drive a Gusheshe”: SA Astounded by Woman Driving Lamborghini Like a Pro
- A car-content social media page shared a video of a lady speeding in a Lamborghini, leaving many men ready to marry her in the comment section
- The video was taken by a person sitting on the passenger seat as the lady switched gears like a pro
- Social media users were fascinated by the lady's composure and ability to drive a fast car like a racer
A video of a gorgeous hun driving a Lamborghini SVJ on one of Mzansi's roads left many in awe of her driving skills and the amount of money spent on the car.
The clip was shared by an account focused on car content under the user name sa_exotics8, receiving 1'6M views, 78K likes and almost 600 comments.
The engine sound has Mzansi peeps impressed
The video shows the calm lady holding a steering wheel and smiling at the camera as she accelerates her Lamborghini on an urban road. The lady then downshifts as she lowers her speed.
Watch the video below:
SA peeps wish to be in the lady's shoes
After watching the video, social media users took to the comment section to praise the lady, while others raised concerns about the issues that may arise because of the downshift.
User @tshepangdibakwane commented:
"The last downshift was what we call a million-dollar downshift. Not so good for the pockets, but damn, you sending it nicely girl!"
User @jalazi45 joked:
"I don't care what ya'll say, she deserves an honourable invitation to the Men's conference and in on some of the most sacred gentleman secrets 💯💯."
User @christianmuslim.i felt motivated
"Just that sound of the motor sneezing at the end " I'm here Gazi lam, I'm here Gazi lam, I've arrived bafwethu."
User @boungah1 added:
"People complaining about the downshifting think this is a GTi😁😁😁😁."
User @tasco01 critiqued:
"Too fast to apply change down which is not good for gearbox."
User @ndau25 shared:
"I hope my future wife is watching this 😊😍👌."
