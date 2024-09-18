Mzansi Babe Shows a Broken Tooth Caused by Energy Drinks, Netizens in Doubt: “Tell Us the Truth”
- A gorgeous babe had people in panic after sharing a picture of her cracked front tooth, claiming it was caused by energy drinks
- The online community was left confused after seeing the post as the hun did not share more on the story
- Social media users probed for a detailed explanation, as many found it hard to believe that an energy drink could break a tooth
A young lady drew a lot of comments after sharing a video of herself with a broken front tooth and claiming it was the result of energy drinks.
The babe shared the video on her TikTok account under the user name @njokss.b, attracting almost 900K views, 56K likes, and 1.6K comments.
Energy drinks are not good for you
The babe shared a compilation video on her account and warned others about the danger of drinking energy drinks. In the video, the hun shows off broken front teeth, then shows different flavours of Monster energy drink, and then cuts to her drinking RedBull and another drinking Monster.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi peeps beg for more info on the story
After seeing the video post, the online community probed for an explanation of how the tooth got broken. Some also asked the lady to tag them when she was ready to share more details.
User @mogoshadi_1766 wished she had seen the post earlier:
"😒 Me seeing this after buying 8 of them."
User @bathinibona did not believe the energy drink story:
"Unamanga wena, bak’shayile (you're lying they beat you up)🫵🏾😔."
User @zizistem was keen to hear the story:
"Please give us a story time because my friend loves this thing. I've tried making her stop kodwa she doesn't stop."
User @Masimanga Mdletshe expressed confusion:
"I need to be seated down and explained to😭 like how?"
User @cee_2yah advised:
"It’s not that bad 😂 SHEIN sells a filler you can apply it for the mean time till u go to dentist."
User @wwaannddiillee refused to believe the hun:
"Hai ngiyala, tell us the truth😂😂."
Mzansi woman almost dies from excessive energy drink intake
In another Briefly News article, an energy drink-loving woman nearly died after her obsession turned on her.
The lady shared energy drinks such as Switch, MoFaya, and Reboost on her account when she hoped on the TikTok challenge:
"Show us something that almost took your life."
Source: Briefly News
