A young lady drew a lot of comments after sharing a video of herself with a broken front tooth and claiming it was the result of energy drinks.

The babe shared the video on her TikTok account under the user name @njokss.b, attracting almost 900K views, 56K likes, and 1.6K comments.

Energy drinks are not good for you

The babe shared a compilation video on her account and warned others about the danger of drinking energy drinks. In the video, the hun shows off broken front teeth, then shows different flavours of Monster energy drink, and then cuts to her drinking RedBull and another drinking Monster.

Mzansi peeps beg for more info on the story

After seeing the video post, the online community probed for an explanation of how the tooth got broken. Some also asked the lady to tag them when she was ready to share more details.

User @mogoshadi_1766 wished she had seen the post earlier:

"😒 Me seeing this after buying 8 of them."

User @bathinibona did not believe the energy drink story:

"Unamanga wena, bak’shayile (you're lying they beat you up)🫵🏾😔."

User @zizistem was keen to hear the story:

"Please give us a story time because my friend loves this thing. I've tried making her stop kodwa she doesn't stop."

User @Masimanga Mdletshe expressed confusion:

"I need to be seated down and explained to😭 like how?"

User @cee_2yah advised:

"It’s not that bad 😂 SHEIN sells a filler you can apply it for the mean time till u go to dentist."

User @wwaannddiillee refused to believe the hun:

"Hai ngiyala, tell us the truth😂😂."

