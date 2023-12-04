One young lady took to TikTok to share how she landed in hospital after drinking an energy drink

TikTok user @missy_cam_m claims that energy drinks can be life-threatening and that she is proof of this

People took to the comments section to share their experiences with energy drinks, some agreeing and others not

A young South African woman living in Cape Town landed in hospital after drinking energy drinks. Her story had many Mzansi people tripping as they often drink these energy drinks.

Cape Town babe shares hospitalisation allegedly due to energy drink. Image: @missy_cam_m

Source: TikTok

With life being so fast-paced and marketing swaying people, energy drinks have become a daily for a lot of people.

Energy drink lands Cape Town lady in hospital

TikTok user @missy_cam_m shared a video in which she showed picture flashes of her hospital journey, along with a snap of the drink that allegedly put her there.

Take a look:

Mzansi has mixed feelings

People took to the comments section to share their own experiences, while others had mixed feelings about the situation.

Read some of the comments:

Nobeh shared:

“I fainted in October ngiyayibonga”

Khomotso Mogadime wanted to know:

“Am I the only one that drinks these energy drinks and feels sleepy?”

tlhompho._K is not a fan:

“Energy drinks give me anxiety leading to heart palpitations”

Sugarbaby said:

“Me drinking like 3 and having no problems guess I’m built different.”

