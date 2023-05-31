One university student went viral when he showed people how he plans on staying awake to study

The TikTok video was alarming for some as they saw the surgeon in the making mix his own energy drink with Red Bull

Peeps were in awe as countless TikTok users warned the guy to slow down on the energy drink combo

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Exam season is showing one varsity student flames. The man is handling the pressure with a Red Bull energy combo.

A man mixed Red Bull with other energy boosters, but people thought it was dangerous. Image: @re1iance

Source: TikTok

Online users were gobsmacked as the guy showed his energy drink recipe. The video of the guy got over 8 000 likes.

Man Redbull mixes with multiple energy booster

@re1iance on TikTok is studying to become a surgeon. To cope with exams, he added turbovite and bioplus into his can of red bull. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Online users warn man against mixing redbull with energy boosters

People love to give feedback about people's food combos. Netizens commented that the student should be careful with his Red Bull recipes. Here is what people had to say.

owethu novuka commented:

"Nizofa nina"

Ho.peyyyyy wrote:

"Just drink cold water, bathing."

ayandachiliza_ asked:

"Kanti are you saving the semester or saving your entire degree?"

Hear joked:

"Ehhh Fly high you will be missed️"

Happy day added:

"Going into cardiac arrest for exams is crazy "

ZianatheBanana wrote:

"Forget passing exams, what if you pass away?"

Climbing the walls: SA teachers want Prime Hydration banned from schools

Briefly News previously reported that the Prime hydration drink craze has teachers fed up because pupils seem unruly.

The National Association of School Governing Bodies has called for a ban on the energy drink that had youngsters in South Africa queuing for hours to purchase a bottle or two.

Matakanye stated that in some instances, learners were seen climbing on tables and chairs in a disorderly manner, which was surprising.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News