PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A woman went window shopping at a Pep in Pretoria and showed people the inexpensive items for sale in a TikTok vlog

Many people were interested in watching the video, and some compared the prices to other popular South African shops

The TikTok video proved to be a handy video for those who are on a tight budget and want to upgrade their home

A Pep customer visited their store to have a look at some of the cheapest items. The lady was not disappointed as she found many things for a bargain.

A PEP home trip by a TikTokker showed how cheap the shop was with items below R50. Image: @maxineluminique

Source: TikTok

Many people compare the products to what they would find in another store like Dischem. The video received over 14,000 likes from people who were interested and shopping at Pep.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Pep items for a steal fascinate TikTok users

A woman @maxineluminique showed that a Pep Home trip would never break the bank. The lady showed that the Menyln shop offers kitchen, bathroom and general household stuff for less than R50. In the video, she found items such as body scrubbing gloves, a vegetable slicer, bowls and more. Watch the video below:

South Africans praise Pep for being a cheap haven

Most peeps love to see shops that offer bargains. The video reminded some netizens of other bargains they have spotted at the shop.

BelindaC714 commented:

"You got me at I love anything that comes in grey."

user5906110517999 applauded her:

"Thanks for sharing."

Sentle wrote:

"On my way. Thank you so much. "

Lynelle__ added:

"Those exfoliating gloves are my go to from Pep!!! Dis-Chem sells the same thing for R60!"

MommaLivvie21 declared:

"I love Pep Home."

Woman's PEP clothing haul has SA excited about trendy and affordable items

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok creator went to PEP and found some gems. The lady tried the clothes and blogged about it.

The TikTokker's viewers were grateful for the shopping hints, and the video got hundreds of likes from entertained people.

Many people said they were interested in seeing what PEP had to offer. Online users are often fascinated by people's shopping hauls, and this one was a hit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News